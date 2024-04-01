Nottingham Forest vs Fulham prediction, betting tips and odds: Tricky Trees can hold their own

BetMGM are offering £40 in free bets when you bet on Nottingham Forest vs Fulham. You can grab your free bets here .

Where to watch Nottingham Forest vs Fulham

You can watch Nottingham Forest vs Fulham in the Premier League at 7.30pm on Tuesday April 2, live on TNT Sports 3

Match prediction & best bet

Draw

1pt 12-5 general

Nottingham Forest vs Fulham odds

Nottingham Forest 6-4

Fulham 9-5

Draw 12-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

Nottingham Forest vs Fulham team news

Nottingham Forest

The hosts will be without injured striker Taiwo Awoniyi, while Willy Boly and Nuno Tavares are also sidelined.

Fulham

In-form striker Rodrigo Muniz is "not 100 per cent" fit as deals with an ankle injury sustained during the international break but he started and scored against Sheffield United on Saturday and should feature.

Nottingham Forest vs Fulham predictions

Nottingham Forest moved out of the relegation zone after salvaging a 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace on Saturday in their first match since being hit with a four-point deduction, but the matches are coming thick and fast and Fulham visit the City Ground on Tuesday.

The Tricky Trees were docked points for breaching the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules, causing the club to slip into the drop zone.

However, the point against Palace moved Forest above the dotted line on goal difference as Luton slipped to a 2-1 loss to Tottenham.

Prior to kick-off against the Eagles, the City Ground was buoyant with a banner in the Trent End displaying the words "we shall fight and we shall overcome" and Forest can again avoid defeat when they take on Fulham.

It would be a bold move to back Nuno Espirito Santo's men given they have won only one of their last ten matches in the Premier League, losing six times this year in the top flight, but a draw is not beyond their reach.

They are engaged in a fierce relegation battle while Fulham are locked in mid-table obscurity and while the Cottagers came from 3-1 down to pick up a point, their 3-3 draw away to basement boys Sheffield United on Saturday was pretty underwhelming.

Despite dominating the shot count 24-8, they were uninspiring in both boxes and they have blown hot and cold all season, racking up 11 wins and 13 defeats in the Premier League this term.

Marco Silva's men have been particularly poor on the road, having won only two away fixtures in the league this season - one of which came against Everton on the opening day of the campaign.

Despite their poor results in 2024, Forest's unity and determination for points has to count for something and this match could see them adding another point to their total.

Key stat

Nottingham Forest have drawn seven of their 15 matches in all competitions in 2024.

Probable teams

Nottingham Forest (4-2-3-1): Sels; Williams, Felipe, Murillo, Aina; Yates, Sangare; Elanga, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Wood.

Subs: Toffolo, Dominguez, Reyna, Origi, Danilo, Montiel, Omobamidele

Fulham (4-2-3-1): Leno; Castagne, Adarabioyo, Bassey, Robinson; Palhinha, Reed; Iwobi, Andreas Pereira, Willian; Rodrigo Muniz.

Subs: Tete, Jimenez, Cairney, Traore, Ream, Cordova-Reid, Lukic.

Inside info

Nottingham Forest

Star man Morgan Gibbs-White

Top scorer Chris Wood

Penalty taker Morgan Gibbs-White

Card magnet Morgan Gibbs-White

Assist ace Anthony Elanga

Set-piece aerial threat Felipe

Fulham

Star man Rodrigo Muniz

Top scorer Rodrigo Muniz

Penalty taker Willian

Card magnet Joao Palhinha

Assist ace Andreas Pereira

Set-piece aerial threat Tosin Adarabioyo

Nottingham Forest vs Fulham b et builder predictions

Nottingham Forest or draw double chance

Forest have drawn their last two games against Luton and Crystal Palace and can take at least a point against Fulham, who have struggled on the road this season.

Rodrigo Muniz to score at any time

Providing he is fit, Muniz is a great bet to find the net with his strike against Sheffield United having made it eight goals in his last eight games.

Joao Palhinha to be booked

Fulham midfielder Palhinha has been shown 12 yellow cards in the Premier League this term and is worth a bet to go in the book.

Pays out at 14-1 with bet365

