Fulham v Arsenal predictions, odds and betting tips: Gunners to bounce back in style
Free Premier League tips, best bets and predictions for Fulham v Arsenal. Plus a £40 Paddy Power Premier League free bet offer
Where to watch Fulham v Arsenal
You can watch Fulham v Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday December 31, live on Sky Sports Main Event
Match prediction & best bet
Arsenal to win and over 2.5 goals
2pts 7-5 Betfair, Paddy Power
Fulham v Arsenal odds
Fulham 24-5
Arsenal 4-7
Draw 7-2
Odds correct at time of publishing
Fulham v Arsenal team news
Fulham
Former Arsenal winger Willian is a doubt for this clash and could miss out alongside injured duo Adama Traore and Tim Ream, however Marco Silva will at least be boosted by the return of striker Raul Jimenez from his three-match suspension.
Arsenal
Takehiro Tomiyasu, Thomas Partey, Fabio Vieira and Jurrien Timber are all out for Arsenal but Kai Havertz is available following a one-match suspension and could come straight back into the starting line-up at the expense of Leandro Trossard.
Fulham v Arsenal predictions
Arsenal know a victory will see them end a progressive year on top of the Premier League table and they have a great opportunity to finish 2023 on a high when they visit London rivals Fulham.
Mikel Arteta will be looking for a positive response following a disappointing 2-0 home defeat to West Ham on Thursday and his side should oblige against the Cottagers, who have lost their way after back-to-back 5-0 victories at the start of the month.
Since those wide-margin wins over Nottingham Forest and West Ham, Fulham have gone on to lose their last three Premier League matches without scoring a single goal, with a 2-0 home defeat to Burnley the most worrying result in that run.
Like Arteta, Marco Silva will also be hoping for a bounce-back performance, but his side may not be able to rediscover that early-December form against Arsenal, who have won on their last five trips to Craven Cottage.
London derbies have been far from fruitful for Fulham lately – they have failed to score in five of their last seven home fixtures against their fellow capital clubs – and they could be set for a difficult afternoon as their visitors have scored three or more goals in their last four outings at this ground.
That record should give Arsenal some confidence as their frontline has been shy of goals recently, especially on their travels where they have only netted more than once in one of their last five away games.
However, while the goals have dried up for Arteta's side, it is not as if they are not creating chances as the Gunners set a new Premier League record by having 77 touches in the box without finding the net in defeat to West Ham.
There were signs of promise in that Emirates loss and only some resolute defending and goalkeeping from the Hammers prevented Arsenal from scoring, with Bukayo Saka alone managing nine shots, and a repeat of that barrage of attacks should see them breach Fulham's defence with relative ease.
Six of the last seven meetings between these sides have featured over 2.5 goals and, given the Gunners exceptional record in recent meetings, a high-scoring away win looks a likely outcome.
Key stat
Arsenal have won their last five trips to Craven Cottage, scoring three or more goals in the last four meetings
Probable teams
Fulham (4-2-3-1): Leno; Tete, Adarabioyo, Bassey, Robinson; Palhinha, Reed; Decordova-Reid, Pereira, Iwobi; Jimenez
Subs: Rodak, Castagne, Diop, Ballo-Toure, Lukic, Cairney, Wilson, Vinicius, Muniz
Arsenal (4-3-3): Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Rice, Havertz; Saka, Jesus, Martinelli
Subs: Ramsdale, Cedric, Kiwior, Jorginho, Elneny, Smith Rowe, Nelson, Trossard, Nketiah
Inside info
Fulham
Star man Andreas Pereira
Top scorer Raul Jimenez
Penalty taker Andreas Pereira
Card magnet Joao Palhinha
Assist ace Andreas Pereira
Set-piece aerial threat Tosin Adarabioyo
Arsenal
Star man Bukayo Saka
Top scorer Bukayo Saka
Penalty taker Bukayo Saka
Card magnet Kai Havertz
Assist ace Bukayo Saka
Set-piece aerial threat Gabriel
Fulham v Arsenal bet builder predictions
Bukayo Saka to have 3+ shots
Bukayo Saka has registered three shots in five of his last six games, only failing to do so against league leaders Liverpool, and he took nine against West Ham on Thursday. He should fire off plenty of efforts at Craven Cottage.
Bukayo Saka to be fouled 2+ times
The England star should be heavily involved in the action and he has been fouled 17 times in his last six matches. Fulham might find him tough to stop without falling foul of the referee's whistle.
Joao Palhinha to be booked
Combative Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha has been booked eight times this season and in three of his last four appearances. Referee Peter Bankes is averaging 4.9 yellow cards per game this season so Palhinha could find himself in the book again.
Pays out at 15-2 with Paddy Power
Published on 30 December 2023inPremier League
Last updated 15:57, 30 December 2023
