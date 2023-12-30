Fulham v Arsenal predictions, odds and betting tips: Gunners to bounce back in style

Paddy Power are offering £40 in free bets on the Fulham v Arsenal. You can grab your free bet here . We’ve included instructions on how to grab your offer later on in this article.

Where to watch Fulham v Arsenal

You can watch Fulham v Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday December 31, live on Sky Sports Main Event

Match prediction & best bet

Arsenal to win and over 2.5 goals

2pts 7-5 Betfair, Paddy Power

You can bet on Fulham v Arsenal here and get £40 in free bets with Paddy Power

Fulham v Arsenal odds

Fulham 24-5

Arsenal 4-7

Draw 7-2

Odds correct at time of publishing

Fulham v Arsenal team news

Fulham

Former Arsenal winger Willian is a doubt for this clash and could miss out alongside injured duo Adama Traore and Tim Ream, however Marco Silva will at least be boosted by the return of striker Raul Jimenez from his three-match suspension.

Arsenal

Takehiro Tomiyasu, Thomas Partey, Fabio Vieira and Jurrien Timber are all out for Arsenal but Kai Havertz is available following a one-match suspension and could come straight back into the starting line-up at the expense of Leandro Trossard.

Fulham v Arsenal predictions

Arsenal know a victory will see them end a progressive year on top of the Premier League table and they have a great opportunity to finish 2023 on a high when they visit London rivals Fulham.

Mikel Arteta will be looking for a positive response following a disappointing 2-0 home defeat to West Ham on Thursday and his side should oblige against the Cottagers, who have lost their way after back-to-back 5-0 victories at the start of the month.

Since those wide-margin wins over Nottingham Forest and West Ham, Fulham have gone on to lose their last three Premier League matches without scoring a single goal, with a 2-0 home defeat to Burnley the most worrying result in that run.

Like Arteta, Marco Silva will also be hoping for a bounce-back performance, but his side may not be able to rediscover that early-December form against Arsenal, who have won on their last five trips to Craven Cottage.

London derbies have been far from fruitful for Fulham lately – they have failed to score in five of their last seven home fixtures against their fellow capital clubs – and they could be set for a difficult afternoon as their visitors have scored three or more goals in their last four outings at this ground.

That record should give Arsenal some confidence as their frontline has been shy of goals recently, especially on their travels where they have only netted more than once in one of their last five away games.

However, while the goals have dried up for Arteta's side, it is not as if they are not creating chances as the Gunners set a new Premier League record by having 77 touches in the box without finding the net in defeat to West Ham.

There were signs of promise in that Emirates loss and only some resolute defending and goalkeeping from the Hammers prevented Arsenal from scoring, with Bukayo Saka alone managing nine shots, and a repeat of that barrage of attacks should see them breach Fulham's defence with relative ease.

Six of the last seven meetings between these sides have featured over 2.5 goals and, given the Gunners exceptional record in recent meetings, a high-scoring away win looks a likely outcome.

Key stat

Arsenal have won their last five trips to Craven Cottage, scoring three or more goals in the last four meetings

Probable teams

Fulham (4-2-3-1): Leno; Tete, Adarabioyo, Bassey, Robinson; Palhinha, Reed; Decordova-Reid, Pereira, Iwobi; Jimenez

Subs: Rodak, Castagne, Diop, Ballo-Toure, Lukic, Cairney, Wilson, Vinicius, Muniz

Arsenal (4-3-3): Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Rice, Havertz; Saka, Jesus, Martinelli

Subs: Ramsdale, Cedric, Kiwior, Jorginho, Elneny, Smith Rowe, Nelson, Trossard, Nketiah

Inside info

Fulham

Star man Andreas Pereira

Top scorer Raul Jimenez

Penalty taker Andreas Pereira

Card magnet Joao Palhinha

Assist ace Andreas Pereira

Set-piece aerial threat Tosin Adarabioyo

Arsenal

Star man Bukayo Saka

Top scorer Bukayo Saka

Penalty taker Bukayo Saka

Card magnet Kai Havertz

Assist ace Bukayo Saka

Set-piece aerial threat Gabriel

Fulham v Arsenal b et builder predictions

Bukayo Saka to have 3+ shots

Bukayo Saka has registered three shots in five of his last six games, only failing to do so against league leaders Liverpool, and he took nine against West Ham on Thursday. He should fire off plenty of efforts at Craven Cottage.

Bukayo Saka to be fouled 2+ times

The England star should be heavily involved in the action and he has been fouled 17 times in his last six matches. Fulham might find him tough to stop without falling foul of the referee's whistle.

Joao Palhinha to be booked

Combative Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha has been booked eight times this season and in three of his last four appearances. Referee Peter Bankes is averaging 4.9 yellow cards per game this season so Palhinha could find himself in the book again.

Pays out at 15-2 with Paddy Power

Grab a £40 Paddy Power Premier League free bet on Fulham v Arsenal

We’ve already mentioned that Paddy Power are offering a £40 free bet for Fulham v Arsenal

Well, you can follow these simple steps outlined below to grab your £40 free bet to place on Fulham v Arsenal in the Premier League. It's fast, secure and straightforward.

Head over to Paddy Power through this link and click the Join button on their homepage Create your username and password Make a deposit of £10 or more using a card & place a bet on a sportsbook market with odds of 1-2 or greater You will be rewarded with £40 of free bet tokens added to your balance

Paddy Power Premier League 2023 betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of this Premier League betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player.

New UK & ROI customers only

Minimum deposit £10 bet at minimum odds of 1-2 to qualify

Get £40 in free bets, valid for 30 days

SMS verification required

Bets placed on greyhound racing markets are excluded.

Only deposits via cards will qualify

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.