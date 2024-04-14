Chelsea vs Everton prediction, betting tips and odds: Back unpredictable Blues to start strongly

BetMGM are offering £40 in free bets when you bet on Chelsea vs Everton. You can grab your free bets here .

Where to watch Chelsea vs Everton

You can watch Chelsea vs Everton in the Premier League at 8pm on Monday, April 15, live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event.

Match prediction & best bet

Chelsea to be leading at half-time

2pts 5-4 general

Chelsea vs Everton odds

Chelsea 8-11

Everton 18-5

Draw 100-30

Odds correct at time of publishing

Chelsea vs Everton predictions

A clash of styles is expected in Monday's Premier League clash at Stamford Bridge, where gung-ho Chelsea take on an Everton side whose lack of cutting edge has left them uncomfortably close to the relegation zone.

Chelsea's last home game was a 4-3 victory over Manchester United which, arguably, featured more entertainment than Everton fans have witnessed from their team all season.

The Toffees have been involved in plenty of off-field drama, receiving an additional two-point deduction last week for a breach of the Premier League's financial rules.

Sean Dyche responded to that blow by declaring that "the restart is Chelsea, a positive reaction to the news is important" and Everton's trip to Stamford Bridge is a tricky one for punters to assess.

Mauricio Pochettino's men raced into a 2-0 lead inside 19 minutes against United but were trailing 3-2 deep into second-half injury-time before Cole Palmer's 100th and 101st-minute goals completed a stunning comeback.

Eight of Chelsea's last nine league matches have featured over 3.5 goals but the Toffees have the best defensive record of any team outside the top three, conceding only 42 goals in 31 matches this term.

Their problems are at the other end of the pitch and their sluggish starts, allied with Chelsea's tendency to throw away leads, suggest backing the Blues to be leading at half-time is the best bet in west London.

Chelsea were 1-0 up at the break in their recent draws away to champions Manchester City and Brentford while they were held to a 2-2 draw by ten-man Burnley on March 30 despite leading 1-0 and 2-1.

Pochettino's injury-hit side also failed to close out victory at bottom club Sheffield United last time out. Again, they led 1-0 – thanks to Thiago Silva's 11th-minute opener – and were 2-1 up before Oli McBurnie equalised for the Blades in stoppage-time.

Chelsea's chances of leading at half-time are boosted by Everton's dismal goalscoring record in the first half of matches.

Since Vitaliy Mykolenko scored a first-minute header at Crystal Palace on November 11, Sean Dyche's Toffees have claimed only five first-half goals in 19 league matches.

Three of those came in home and away wins over survival rivals Burnley, against whom Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored the only goal of the game in the second minute of first-half stoppage-time at Goodison Park last time out.

Centre-backs James Tarkowski and Jarrad Branthwaite have excelled for Everton this season but they could be exposed by Chelsea, who have scored 19 goals in their last eight league matches and found the net in the first half of ten of their last 12 games.

Key stat

Everton have scored only five first-half goals in their last 19 league matches

Chelsea vs Everton team news

Chelsea

Axel Disasi and Enzo Fernandez missed training this week and are doubts along with Raheem Sterling and Robert Sanchez. Ben Chilwell should return to the squad but Wesley Fofana, Reece James, Romeo Lavia, Christopher Nkunku, Levi Colwill and Lesley Ugochukwu remain sidelined.

Everton

Amadou Onana and Idrissa Gueye are available and striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin should overcome a minor hamstring strain. Arnaut Danjuma may also be back in the squad after more than two months on the sidelines.

Probable teams

Chelsea (4-2-3-1): Petrovic; Gusto, T Silva, Chalobah, Cucurella; Caicedo, Gallagher; Madueke, Palmer, Mudryk; Jackson

Subs: Chukwuemeka, Casadei, Badiashile, Chilwell, Sterling, Gilchrist, Washington

Everton (4-4-1-1): Pickford; Coleman, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Harrison, Garner, Onana, McNeil; Doucoure; Calvert-Lewin

Subs: Young, Gomes, Beto, Gueye, Keane, Patterson, Danjuma

Inside info

Chelsea

Star man Cole Palmer

Top scorer Cole Palmer

Penalty taker Cole Palmer

Card magnet Nicolas Jackson

Assist ace Cole Palmer

Set-piece aerial threat Thiago Silva

Everton

Star man Jarrad Branthwaite

Top scorer Abdoulaye Doucoure

Penalty taker Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Card magnet James Tarkowski

Assist ace Dwight McNeil

Set-piece aerial threat Jarrad Branthwaite

Chelsea vs Everton b et builder predictions

Chelsea to score over 0.5 first-half goals

Everton conceded in the 12th and 15th minutes of recent trips to Manchester United and Newcastle while Chelsea have scored a first-half goal in ten of their last 12 games

Noni Madueke to have over 2.5 shots

The Chelsea winger has had seven shots in just 111 minutes of playing time in his side's last three Premier League fixtures.

James Tarkowski to be shown a card

Everton's centre-back has been booked in four of his last six appearances and can expect a tough night against home striker Nicolas Jackson

Pays out at 13-2 with Hills

