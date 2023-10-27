Chelsea v Brentford Premier League predictions, betting odds & tips + grab a £40 free bet from Paddy Power: Resurgent Blues' run can gather pace

Paddy Power are offering a £40 free bet on the Chelsea v Brentford match. You can grab your free bet here . We’ve included instructions on how to grab your offer later on in this article.

Where to watch Chelsea v Brentford

TNT Sports 1, 12.30pm Saturday

Match prediction & best bet

Chelsea to win & both teams to score

1pt 5-2 Betfair

You can bet on Chelsea v Brentford here and get £40 in free bets from Paddy Power

Chelsea v Brentford odds

Chelsea 4-6

Brentford 9-2

Draw 3-1

Odds correct at time of publishing

Chelsea v Brentford team news

Chelsea

Wesley Fofana, Christopher Nkunku, Ben Chilwell, Romeo Lavia, Armando Broja, Trevoh Chalobah and Carney Chukwuemeka are all sidelined. Reece James and Nicolas Jackson could return.

Brentford

Rico Henry, Kevin Schade, Josh Dasilva, Shandon Baptiste, Mikkel Damsgaard and Keane Lewis-Potter are sidelined due to injury. Aaron Hickey returns from a one-game ban.

Chelsea v Brentford predictions

Brentford's first two Premier League visits to Stamford Bridge finished as wins, but the Bees could be in for a tougher time away to a resurgent Chelsea at lunchtime on Saturday.

Thomas Frank's men won 4-1 away to Chelsea in April last year before prevailing 2-0 at Stamford Bridge 12 months later.

They've taken seven points from a possible nine in their last three league meetings, but the Blues are solid favourites to win the latest Premier League encounter between the sides.

It has been another stuttering start to the season from Chelsea, but they've recorded more points (seven) and scored more goals (eight) in their last three league fixtures than in their previous nine fixtures.

After edging Brighton in the EFL Cup third round last month, Mauricio Pochettino's men recorded league wins over Fulham and Burnley before a 2-2 draw with Arsenal last Saturday.

The Blues were on course to beat the below-par Gunners last weekend, having led 2-0 until the 77th minute.

A lapse in concentration from goalkeeper Robert Sanchez let Arsenal back into that game, but Chelsea are showing definite signs of progress.

And keeping their winning run going with victory over the Bees could be crucial given that Tottenham, Manchester City and Newcastle await Chelsea in the league in November.

When Brentford beat Chelsea most recently in April, they were comfortably nestled in the top half and were pushing for European football.

But Frank's men head into this weekend's meeting with their London rivals stationed in 14th spot in the league with just two wins picked up from nine matches in the Premier League.

One of those wins was an eye-catching 3-0 rout of Burnley last Saturday, but it has otherwise been a challenging start to the campaign with injuries and the continued absence of Ivan Toney blunting the Bees.

But while wins have been hard to come by for Brentford this season, they can still cause Chelsea issues in the final third given that they have failed to score in just one of their nine Premier League fixtures this term.

Chelsea themselves still aren't looking entirely convincing at the back, having conceded three times in their last two league assignments, and even with the expected return of Reece James, they are still missing defensive personnel.

With that in mind, a bet on a home win and both teams to score could be the way to go for punters.

Key stat

Brentford have scored in eight of their nine Premier League fixtures this season.

Probable teams

Chelsea (4-2-3-1): Sanchez; James, Silva, Colwill, Cucurella; Caicedo, Fernandez; Sterling, Gallagher, Mudryk; Jackson.

Subs: Disasi, Badiashile, Madueke, Palmer, Gusto, Maatsen, Washington.

Brentford (3-5-2): Flekken; Ajer, Pinnock, Collins; Roerslev, Jensen, Norgaard, Janelt, Hickey; Wissa, Mbeumo.

Subs: Maupay, Jorgensen, Ghoddos, Onyeka, Mee, Yarmolyuk, Ji-Soo.

Inside info

Chelsea

Star man Enzo Fernandez

Top scorer Raheem Sterling

Penalty taker Enzo Fernandez

Card magnet Nicolas Jackson

Assist ace Conor Gallagher

Set-piece aerial threat Thiago Silva

Brentford

Star man Bryan Mbeumo

Top scorer Bryan Mbeumo

Penalty taker Bryan Mbeumo

Card magnet Aaron Hickey

Assist ace Mathias Jensen

Set-piece aerial threat Nathan Collins

Chelsea v Brentford b et-builder predictions

Chelsea to win

Chelsea look back on track after a sloppy start to the season, having won three of their last four games in all competitions, and they can see off Brentford.

Over 2.5 goals

Chelsea's last two fixtures have each featured four goals, while Brentford have drawn just one Premier League blank this term, so this clash could see plenty of net action.

Mykhailo Mudryk to score

Mykhailo Mudryk made a slow start to life at Chelsea but he has scored in two of the Blues' last three games. He can notch against the Bees.

Pays out at 5-1 with bet365

Grab a £40 Paddy Power Premier Leagu e free bet on Chelsea v Brentford

We’ve already mentioned that Paddy Power are offering a £40 free bet for Chelsea v Brentford

Well, you can follow these simple steps outlined below to grab your £40 free bet to place on Chelsea v Brentford for the Premier League. It's fast, secure and straightforward.

Head over to Paddy Power through this link and click the Join button on their homepage Create your username and password Make a deposit of £10 or more using a card & place a bet on a sportsbook market with odds of 1-2 or greater You will be rewarded with £40 of free bet tokens added to your balance

Paddy Power Premier League 2023 betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of this Premier League betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player.

New UK & ROI customers only

Minimum deposit £10 bet at minimum odds of 1-2 to qualify

Get £40 in free bets, valid for 30 days

SMS verification required

Bets placed on greyhound racing markets are excluded.

Only deposits via cards will qualify

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.