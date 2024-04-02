Brentford vs Brighton prediction, betting tips and odds: Seagulls ready to frustrate Bees
Free Premier League tips, best bets and predictions for Brentford vs Brighton. Plus a £40 BetMGM free bet offer
Where to watch Brentford vs Brighton
You can watch Brentford vs Brighton in the Premier League at 7.30pm on Wednesday, live on TNT Sports 3
Match prediction & best bet
Brighton draw no bet
1pt Evs general
Brentford vs Brighton odds
Brentford 7-5
Brighton 7-4
Draw 14-5
Brentford vs Brighton team news
Brentford
Sergio Reguilon returns from a ban and Bryan Mbeumo is fit after a lay-off. Ethan Pinnock, Aaron Hickey, Christian Schade and captain Christian Norgaard are close but won’t play. Ben Mee, Josh DaSilva and Rico Henry are out for the season.
Brighton
Joao Pedro and Julio Enciso are fit. Jack Hinshelwood, Karou Mitoma and Solly March are out for the season. Billy Gilmour and James Milner are also crocked.
Brentford vs Brighton predictions
Robert de Zerbi might, in the words of Jurgen Klopp, be turning the football world upside down and the sought-after Seagulls’ boss can embellish his burgeoning reputation by ensuring Brighton get something from their trip to the Gtech Community Stadium.
De Zerbi is ready to cross swords with another manager of some substance in Thomas Frank, a man who hasn’t quite earned the unfettered praise of the outgoing Liverpool chief but is a local hero around the bus stops of Hounslow.
Anyone who witnessed Brentford mercilessly run Manchester United ragged on Saturday in one of the most luckless 1-1 draws of the season, will testify to what a fine job the Dane is doing in his corner of West London.
The problem for Brentford is they are finding clean sheets and wins hard to come by which is why they are in their current predicament, looking over their shoulders at a relegation scrap rather than higher towards Brighton’s lofty perch.
With just two wins in four months they are hard to fancy even though they will surely chuck everything going at Albion - when they get the ball.
Brighton, who beat the Bees 2-1 in the first fixture back in December at the Amex, are going through a mixed run of form though they are continuing to pick up wins against most of the strugglers.
It looks like a game which will feature goals and with Albion getting key men such as top scorer Joao Pedro fit again, take them to control proceedings and avoid defeat at the very least.
Key stat
Brentford have won just two of their last 18 matches in all competitions
Probable teams
Brentford (3-4-3): Flekken; Jorgensen, Ajer, Collins; Roerslev, Onyeka, Janelt, Reguilon; Wissa, Toney, Mbeumo.
Subs: Yarmoliuk, Ghoddos, Baptiste, Lewis-Potter, Maupay, Damsgaard, Jensen
Brighton (4-2-3-1): Verbruggen; Veltman, Van Hecke, Dunk, Estupinan; Gross, Baleba; Lamptey, Moder, Adingra; Welbeck.
Subs: Julio, Webster, Lallana, Buonanotte, Chouchane, Ferguson, Pedro
Inside info
Brentford
Star man Ivan Toney
Top scorer Bryan Mbeumo
Penalty taker Ivan Toney
Card magnet Frank Onyeka
Assist ace Bryan Mbuemo
Set-piece aerial threat Kristoffer Ajer
Brighton
Star man Pascal Gross
Top scorer Joao Pedro
Penalty taker Joao Pedro/Pascal Gross
Card magnet Lewis Dunk
Assist ace Pascal Gross
Set-piece aerial threat Lewis Dunk
Published on 2 April 2024inPremier League
Last updated 18:09, 2 April 2024
