Brentford vs Brighton prediction, betting tips and odds: Seagulls ready to frustrate Bees

BetMGM are offering £40 in free bets when you bet on Brentford v Brighton. You can grab your free bets here .

We’ve included instructions on how to grab your offer later on in this article.

Where to watch Brentford vs Brighton

You can watch Brentford vs Brighton in the Premier League at 7.30pm on Wednesday, live on TNT Sports 3

Match prediction & best bet

Brighton draw no bet

1pt Evs general

You can bet on Brentford vs Brighton here and get £40 in free bets with BetMGM

Brentford vs Brighton odds

Brentford 7-5

Brighton 7-4

Draw 14-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

Brentford vs Brighton team news

Brentford

Sergio Reguilon returns from a ban and Bryan Mbeumo is fit after a lay-off. Ethan Pinnock, Aaron Hickey, Christian Schade and captain Christian Norgaard are close but won’t play. Ben Mee, Josh DaSilva and Rico Henry are out for the season.

Brighton

Joao Pedro and Julio Enciso are fit. Jack Hinshelwood, Karou Mitoma and Solly March are out for the season. Billy Gilmour and James Milner are also crocked.

Brentford vs Brighton predictions

Robert de Zerbi might, in the words of Jurgen Klopp, be turning the football world upside down and the sought-after Seagulls’ boss can embellish his burgeoning reputation by ensuring Brighton get something from their trip to the Gtech Community Stadium.

De Zerbi is ready to cross swords with another manager of some substance in Thomas Frank, a man who hasn’t quite earned the unfettered praise of the outgoing Liverpool chief but is a local hero around the bus stops of Hounslow.

Anyone who witnessed Brentford mercilessly run Manchester United ragged on Saturday in one of the most luckless 1-1 draws of the season, will testify to what a fine job the Dane is doing in his corner of West London.

The problem for Brentford is they are finding clean sheets and wins hard to come by which is why they are in their current predicament, looking over their shoulders at a relegation scrap rather than higher towards Brighton’s lofty perch.

With just two wins in four months they are hard to fancy even though they will surely chuck everything going at Albion - when they get the ball.

Brighton, who beat the Bees 2-1 in the first fixture back in December at the Amex, are going through a mixed run of form though they are continuing to pick up wins against most of the strugglers.

It looks like a game which will feature goals and with Albion getting key men such as top scorer Joao Pedro fit again, take them to control proceedings and avoid defeat at the very least.

Key stat

Brentford have won just two of their last 18 matches in all competitions

Probable teams

Brentford (3-4-3): Flekken; Jorgensen, Ajer, Collins; Roerslev, Onyeka, Janelt, Reguilon; Wissa, Toney, Mbeumo.

Subs: Yarmoliuk, Ghoddos, Baptiste, Lewis-Potter, Maupay, Damsgaard, Jensen

Brighton (4-2-3-1): Verbruggen; Veltman, Van Hecke, Dunk, Estupinan; Gross, Baleba; Lamptey, Moder, Adingra; Welbeck.

Subs: Julio, Webster, Lallana, Buonanotte, Chouchane, Ferguson, Pedro

Inside info

Brentford

Star man Ivan Toney

Top scorer Bryan Mbeumo

Penalty taker Ivan Toney

Card magnet Frank Onyeka

Assist ace Bryan Mbuemo

Set-piece aerial threat Kristoffer Ajer

Brighton

Star man Pascal Gross

Top scorer Joao Pedro

Penalty taker Joao Pedro/Pascal Gross

Card magnet Lewis Dunk

Assist ace Pascal Gross

Set-piece aerial threat Lewis Dunk

More Premier League predictions . . .

Manchester City vs Aston Villa prediction, betting tips and odds: Title-chasing Citizens to get back on track

Arsenal vs Luton prediction, betting tips and odds: Gunners unlikely to be breached

Grab £40 in BetMGM free bets when you bet on Brentford vs Brighton

We’ve already mentioned that BetMGM are offering £40 in free bets when you bet on Brentford vs Brighton in the Premier League.

Here is how you can claim this BetMGM £40 free betting offer when you place a qualifying bet on Brentford vs Brighton

Head over to BetMGM through this link to sign up

through this link Click the sign-up button and follow the process to fill in your details

Place a £10 qualifying bet at minimum odds of 2.0 (EVS)

Once your qualifying bet settles, 4x £10 free bets will be automatically credited to your account

Note that your 4x £10 free bets apply to different markets, so ensure you read full T&Cs

BetMGM betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of this BetMGM betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player.

The promotion from BetMGM gives you 4x £10 free bets to place across racing, football and other relevant markets. Some betting tokens are only applicable to certain sports, so it’s worth taking a minute to read through the T&Cs of this offer.

New customers only

Customers have seven days to place a qualifying bet to receive 4x Free Bets: 1x £10 Horseracing, 1x £10 bet builder, 1x £10 acca and 1x £10 football

Seven-day expiry

Exclusions apply

Stakes are not returned

Further T&Cs apply

18+ . For more info visit www.begambleaware.org

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.