Arsenal vs Luton prediction, betting tips and odds: Gunners unlikely to be breached

Where to watch Arsenal vs Luton

You can watch Arsenal vs Luton in the Premier League at 7.30pm on Wednesday, April 3, live on TNT Sports 2

Match prediction & best bet

Arsenal to win to nil

2pts 5-6 Coral, Ladbrokes

Arsenal vs Luton odds

Arsenal 1-10

Luton 22-1

Draw 12-1

Odds correct at time of publishing

Arsenal vs Luton team news

Arsenal

The Gunners have virtually cleared their treatment room and hopes are high that the only occupant Jurrien Timber could be available before the end of the season.

Luton

Reece Burke, Tahith Chong and Alfie Doughty face tests for the Hatters but Jacob Brown, Gabriel Osho, Chiedozie Ogbene, Mads Anderson, Dan Potts, Alberth Sambi Lokonga, Elijah Adebayo, Marvelous Nakamba, Amari'i Bell and Tom Lockyer are all out.

Arsenal vs Luton predictions

If Arsenal do end their 20-year wait for a Premier League title this season, then a last-gasp victory at Luton in the first week of December will be viewed as one of their most crucial wins.

Declan Rice secured the points with a 97th-minute winner in a 4-3 success, but it seems unlikely we will be served a similar nip-and-tuck encounter when the teams meet again at the Emirates on Wednesday.

That night was one of several at Kenilworth Road where the Hatters stood toe-to-toe with one of the Premier League big guns and gave them a real scare.

But these are now worrying times for the one promoted team, who have given it a right go this season, as results and a packed treatment room suggest Rob Edwards's side could be running out of steam.

The points deductions suffered by Everton and Nottingham Forest have at least given them hope but they are not quite helping themselves enough and a tally of three points from nine games since their 4-0 home win over Brighton suggests they may only be going in one direction.

They grabbed an early goal but were unable to hold on to anything at the other end of the Seven Sisters Road at Tottenham on Saturday and they have at least found the net in their last 18 league outings.

But all runs come to an end eventually and this is perhaps where they will be put in their place by Mikel Arteta's side, who are beginning to look the part as title challengers.

The Gunners were the better side in their showdown with champions Manchester City on Sunday and while they were unable to create enough clear-cut chances to take the points, the quality of their defending was exemplary.

William Saliba and Gabriel ensured Erling Haaland was anonymous and the quality of their pressing and harassment will mean the Hatters are likely to struggle if the Gunners maintain those levels of intensity.

A draw at the Etihad ensures the north London outfit will not take things easy, particularly as Liverpool are at the top of the tree after their weekend win over Brighton, which should ensure there is no let-up from the home side even though they are playing a team they are expected to beat comfortably.

Luton have a lengthy injury list which includes forward Elijah Adebayo, who was on target in that game in December, but they have posted an expected-goals (xG) figure of less than one in ten of their 15 league away games.

That does not bode well against the league's tightest defence - Arsenal have conceded 24 goals in 29 matches - so the Gunners look set to come through this match with three points and their clean sheet intact.

Key stat

Arsenal have conceded just two goals in their last six Premier League games

Probable teams

Arsenal (4-3-3): Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior; Odegaard, Jorginho, Rice; Saka, Havertz, Jesus

Subs: Tomiyasu, Partey, Trossard, Martinelli, Zinchenko, Smith Rowe, Nketiah

Luton (4-3-3): Kaminski; Kabore, Hashioka, Mengi, Doughty; Berry Barkley, Mpanzu; Townsend, Morris, Woodrow

Subs: Burke, Chong, Clark, Onyedinma, Piesold, Nelson, Johnson

Inside info

Arsenal

Star man Martin Odegaard

Top scorer Bukayo Saka

Penalty taker Bukayo Saka

Card magnet Kai Havertz

Assist ace Bukayo Saka

Set-piece aerial threat Gabriel

Luton

Star man Ross Barkley

Top scorer Carlton Morris

Penalty taker Carlton Morris

Card magnet Issa Kabore

Assist ace Alfie Doughty

Set-piece aerial threat Teden Mengi

Arsenal vs Luton b et builder predictions

Gabriel Jesus to score at any time

The former Manchester City striker looked sharp against his old club on Sunday and should get on the end of good chances as the Gunners pour forward

Over seven Arsenal corners

The Gunners have averaged 8.14 corners in their 14 home league games this season and they should earn plenty against the Hatters, who concede an average of 6.87 on the road

Carlton Morris to commit over 1.5 fouls

The Luton striker should relish an aerial battle with William Saliba and Gabriel, but not every decision is likely to go his way so he could be penalised more than once.

Price guide 6-1

