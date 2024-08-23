Aston Villa vs Arsenal prediction, betting tips and odds: Gunners can pick up a point

Sky Bet are offering 50-1 on Buyako Saka to start against Aston Villa. Claim that offer here .

Where to watch Aston Villa vs Arsenal

You can watch Aston Villa vs Arsenal in the Premier League at 5.30pm on Saturday, August 24th, live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.

Match prediction & best bet

Draw

1pt 29-10 Betfair, Coral, Hills

Untitled Document Enhanced Offer 4/5 50/1 Saka To Start Vs Aston Villa NEW CUSTOMER OFFER Freeze a winning score and win a leg of your acca early with AccaFreeze CLAIM OFFER Tap for more details. 18+ T&Cs apply A huge array of odds boosts across different sports

A huge array of odds boosts across different sports Quick withdrawals, particularly to Visa Debit cards New Customers Only. Min/max Stake £1. Free Bets Credited on Top of Winnings Within 72 Hours. First Single & E/w Bet Only. 5 X £10 Bet Tokens. Free Bet Stakes Not Included in Returns. Free Bets Exclude Virtuals. Free Bets Are Non Withdrawable. Free Bets Expire After 30 Days. Eligibility Restrictions and Further T&cs Apply.

You can get 50-1 with Sky Bet for Bukayo Saka to start against Aston Villa

Aston Villa vs Arsenal odds

Aston Villa 7-2

Arsenal 4-5

Draw 29-10

Odds correct at time of publishing

Aston Villa vs Arsenal predictions

Aston Villa's qualification for the Champions League was turbo-charged by a pair of famous victories over Arsenal, but the Villans should expect a strong reaction from the Gunners when the rivals reconvene on Saturday evening.

Winning the Premier League is Arsenal's main objective and Mikel Arteta will be urging his side to approach every challenge with the aim of taking maximum points.

However, it would be only natural for Arsenal to have a little extra respect for Villa, who were the sole team to do the double over them last season.

Villa beat the Gunners 1-0 Villa Park last December, a matter of days after defeating Manchester City by the same scoreline, and they were even more impressive in their April 2-0 success at the Emirates, where late strikes from Leon Bailey and Ollie Watkins handed City control of the title race.

The Villans won both of those matches despite having the smaller shares of possession and they will probably aim to carry out a counter-attacking approach on Saturday.

There was a noticeable dip in performance towards the end of last season from Villa, who hung onto fourth place despite taking just two points from their final four matches.

But Unai Emery's outfit were rightly pleased with their season's work and they got back to business last weekend with an impressive 2-1 victory at West Ham.

A season opener at the London Stadium promised to be a tough task for Villa, who were up against a home side buoyed by the arrival of a new manager and several significant signings.

But Emery's men were on the front foot from the first whistle and walked away with a deserved victory despite a contentious decision going against them when West Ham were awarded a penalty late in the first half.

Villa were able to make early headway against a Hammers team adjusting to their new players and a different style of football, but they face a tougher challenge against an Arsenal side who are one of the most settled and well-drilled in the division.

Arsenal added depth and quality to their defensive resources with the capture of Riccardo Calafiori this summer, although the Italian remained on the bench throughout last Saturday's 2-0 victory at home to Wolves and may have to be patient in the early stages of his career in England.

Incremental changes are seen as the way forward for Arteta's side, who have improved their points tally in each of the last three seasons.

Further progress could be made in 2024-25 and a small part of that process may be the acquisition of a valuable point against their bogey team from last term.

Key stat

Aston Villa have drawn three of their last four Premier League home games.

Aston Villa vs Arsenal team news

Aston Villa

Matty Cash (knock) is a doubt and Boubacar Kamara and Tyrone Mings (both knee) are long-term absentees.

Arsenal

Fabio Vieira (hip) is close to full fitness and Declan Rice has trained this week despite suffering a knock against Wolves. Kieran Tierney (hamstring) and Takehiro Tomiyasu (knee) are unavailable.

Probable teams

Aston Villa (4-2-3-1): Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Torres, Digne; Onana, Tielemans; Bailey, Rogers, McGinn; Watkins.

Subs: Duran, Ramsey, Maatsen, Philogene, Diego Carlos, Buendia, Barkley.

Arsenal (4-3-3): Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Partey, Rice; Saka, Havertz, Martinelli.

Subs: Timber, Trossard, Jesus, Nketiah, Calafiori, Jorginho, Nelson.

Inside info

Aston Villa

Star man Ollie Watkins

Top scorer Ollie Watkins

Penalty taker Ollie Watkins

Card magnet John McGinn

Assist ace Ollie Watkins

Set-piece aerial threat Pau Torres

Arsenal

Star man Bukayo Saka

Top scorer Bukayo Saka

Penalty taker Bukayo Saka

Card magnet Kai Havertz

Assist ace Martin Odegaard

Set-piece aerial threat Gabriel Magalhaes

Aston Villa vs Arsenal b et builder predictions

Under 3.5 goals

Each of Arsenal's last four games have produced under four goals and there is every chance of a continuation of the low-scoring trend.

Ollie Watkins to score at any time

Watkins has netted twice in his last three matches against Arsenal and can make his mark this weekend.

Lucas Digne to be carded

The Aston Villa left-back was booked seven times last season and the opportunity for another caution is increased by having to come up against Arsenal's star player, Bukayo Saka.

Pays out at 26-1 with Paddy Power

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.