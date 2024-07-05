Netherlands vs Turkey prediction, betting tips and odds: Get £50 in free bets with Betfair

Betfair are offering £50 in free bets when you bet on Netherlands vs Turkey. You can grab your free bets here .

Where to watch Netherlands vs Turkey

You can watch Netherlands vs Turkey at Euro 2024 at 8pm on Saturday July 6, live on ITV1

Match prediction & best bet

Both teams to score & over 2.5 goals

2pts 5-4 general

All four of Turkey's Euro 2024 matches have produced at least three goals and punters should combine over 2.5 goals with both teams to score when they take on a Netherlands side who have been questionable at the back.

Netherlands vs Turkey predictions

Netherlands eased past Romania 3-0 in the last 16 at Euro 2024 and they are expected to go marching on in the softer half of the draw when they take on Turkey in Berlin.

Ronald Koeman's men are strong favourites to win this in 90 minutes but underwhelming performances against France and Austria in the group stage temper enthusiasm in that market.

The Dutch completely curtailed any Romanian threat last time out, limiting their opponents to a single shot on target, and Cody Gakpo took his tournament goal tally to three with a first-half strike.

And while the Netherlands have an enviable set of defenders in Virgil van Dijk, Nathan Ake and Stefan de Vrij, they have often looked less than the sum of their parts at the back.

They could not have asked for a much kinder knockout draw and could well justify favouritism at the Olympiastadion but the smarter play is both teams to score and over 2.5 goals.

The Netherlands were not really tested by Romania but were woeful at the back against Austria beforehand and midfield remains an area of concern with Jerdy Schouten and Tijjani Reijnders having struggled to protect the defence.

It is in that area of the pitch where Turkey could succeed with Arda Guler and Kenan Yildiz able to pick up dangerous positions and Vincenzo Montella's men are sure to have attacking intent.

Turkey, who will be backed by a huge support in Berlin, have scored at least twice in three of their four matches at Euro 2024 and they seriously impressed in the last 16 against Austria, a team many fancied to upset the outright odds and go deep into the tournament.

It was an atypical performance from Montella's men, who gained control of the contest when Merih Demiral scored after just one minute and they showed composure to see out the game when 2-1 up after 66 minutes.

They were happy enough to relinquish possession but still troubled Austria on the counter attack and should find it even easier moving the ball from back to front with star midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu returning from suspension.

With pace on the flanks, Guler dazzling and set pieces an area of strength, there have never really been doubts about Turkey going forwards.

But they leak far too many goals and are without a clean sheet at Euro 2024, shipping six times in four matches.

The absence of Demiral will not help them at the back and only enhances the open nature of the game in which goals should be on the cards.

Key stat

Both teams to score and over 2.5 goals has been a winning bet in three of Turkey's four games at Euro 2024.

Netherlands vs Turkey team news

Netherlands

Donyell Malen could come in for Steven Bergwijn on the right after scoring a brace against Romania.

Turkey

Captain Hakan Calhanoglu and defender Samet Akaydin are back for Turkey but Orkun Kokcu and Ismail Yuksek are both sidelined. Defender Merih Demiral has been handed a two-match ban by Uefa for making an ultra-nationalist salute during his goal celebration against Austria.

Probable teams

Netherlands (4-2-3-1): Verbruggen; Dumfries, De Vrij, Van Dijk, Ake; Schouten, Reijnders; Malen, Simons, Gakpo; Depay.

Turkey (4-2-3-1): Gunok; Muldur, Akaydin, Bardakci, Kadioglu; Ozcan, Ayhan; Guler, Calhanoglu, Yildiz; Yilmaz.

Inside info

Netherlands

Star man Virgil van Dijk

Top scorer Memphis Depay

Penalty taker Cody Gakpo

Card magnet Jerdy Schouten

Assist ace Cody Gakpo

Set-piece aerial threat Virgil van Dijk

Turkey

Star man Arda Guler

Top scorer Kaan Ayhan

Penalty taker Hakan Calhanoglu

Card magnet Baris Yilmaz

Assist ace Hakan Calhanoglu

Set-piece aerial threat Abdulkerim Bardakci

Match info

Fifa rankings

Netherlands 7, Turkey 42

Venue

Olympiastadion, Berlin

Weather

Cloudy, 30C

Netherlands vs Turkey b et builder predictions

Both teams to score

Both teams have scored in three of Turkey's four matches at Euro 2024 and there should be goals in this one.

Cody Gakpo to score or assist

Cody Gakpo has netted three times at this tournament, emerging as a contender for top goalscorer, and he can score or assist.

Virgil van Dijk to commit two or more fouls

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has committed ten fouls for the Dutch in four games at Euro 2024 and he could be drawn into a couple of cynical challenges.

Pays out at 6-1 with bet365

