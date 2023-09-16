Millwall v Leeds predictions, betting odds and tips: Shot-shy Lions look up against it

Where to watch Millwall v Leeds

Sky Sports Main Event & Football, midday Sunday

Best bet

Leeds draw no bet

2pts 8-11 Coral , Ladbrokes

Millwall v Leeds odds

Millwall 21-10

Leeds 7-5

Draw 12-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Millwall v Leeds predictions

While Leicester, one of last season’s Premier League relegated trio, are blazing a trail at the top of the Championship, Leeds have made a moderate start with only one win from their opening five games.

However, Leeds have won at highflying Ipswich and drawn three of those fixtures and some strong late transfer activity suggests it shouldn’t be long before they click into gear.

The arrival of Swansea’s goal machine Joel Piroe, Bournemouth’s Jaidon Anthony, Tottenham pair Djed Spence and Joe Rodon plus Glen Kamara of Rangers has sufficiently bolstered quality.

With Wilfried Gnonto, Crysencio Summerville and Georginio Rutter already to pick from in forward areas, Leeds may simply have too much firepower for shot-shy Millwall.

The Lions have taken seven points from five games but they have scored only four goals, relying on their defensive shape and organisation to grind out positive results.

Gary Rowett’s side have registered only 14 shots on target in those five outings and the Den, where Millwall have won only three of their last ten home games, may not be the fortress it once was supposed to be.

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.