Expert League of Ireland predictions and football betting tips from Johnny Ward

Best bets

Dundalk draw no bet v Galway

7.45pm Friday

2pts 5-4 Hills

Waterford draw no bet v Shamrock Rovers

7.45pm Friday

1pt 12-5 Coral, Hills, Ladbrokes

Sligo v St Patrick's Athletic

7pm Sunday

1pt 15-4 Betfair, BoyleSports

League of Ireland predictions

Dundalk are getting there under Jon Daly and don't deserve to be such a big price at home to Galway United, especially with their record surprisingly good at Oriel.

United were poor against Sligo last weekend and have been found out a little in recent matches. Dundalk battled hard for a draw at Bohemians in their latest outing and Friday evening's clash could go either way.

Shamrock Rovers have been busy in Europe and Waterford, who they meet on Friday, should fancy their prospects at the RSC, especially with the Hoops still coughing up so many goals.

The atmosphere will be lively and with Blues ahead of the Hoops in the standings, the price about Keith Long's side should probably be shorter.

Drogheda United host Bohemians in a tough match to call. Bohs could be concerned about getting sucked into the battle at the bottom but they are improving.

On Sunday St Patrick's Athletic host Sligo Rovers and this is a risky game after Saints' Conference League qualifying trip to Liechtenstein on Thursday.

Sligo have been underestimated by the markets for much of the season and this is hardly a priority for Pat's, so Rovers look the bet at the prices.

