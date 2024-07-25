Expert League of Ireland predictions and football betting tips from Johnny Ward

Best bets

Sligo draw no bet

7.45pm Saturday

3pts 11-8 general

Drogheda

7.45pm Friday

1pt 19-10 BoyleSports

Athlone

7.45pm Friday

3pts 11-10 Ladbrokes

League of Ireland predictions

Sligo Rovers look the wrong price in a fascinating and key Connacht derby at the Showgrounds on Saturday night.

Rovers have beaten Shelbourne, Shamrock Rovers, Derry City and Bohemians in recent matches so they have nothing to fear from United, who are level with them on points.

It looks a 50-50 game, and with a big home crowd behind, Rovers look too big at 11-8 with the draw no bet.

Drogheda desperately need to beat Waterford and their results have been more encouraging of late, with a spirited draw at home to Shelbourne preceding a win over Dundalk. Waterford have been a revelation but if Drogs perform they have every chance and this is a massive game for Kevin Doherty’s side.

Bohemians and Dundalk have had really poor seasons but a win for Bohs would keep them in the race for fourth place and they still have cup aspirations. The prices look about right.

Athlone have made some excellent signings, are battling on to finish second and look a great bet at Cobh in Division One.

