Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
17:03 CarlisleHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
17:03 CarlisleHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
League of Ireland

Expert League of Ireland predictions and football betting tips from Johnny Ward

Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Thursday's matches in the League of Ireland

Drogheda are desperate for a win
Drogheda are desperate for a winCredit: Ben McShane

Best bets

All matches 7.45pm Friday

Dundalk to finish bottom
2pts 7-2 Paddy Power

Draw in Galway vs Waterford
1pt 5-2 Betfair

Draw in Bohemians vs Sligo
1pt 11-4 Betfair

League of Ireland predictions

There are three Premier Division matches in Ireland on Friday, and Drogheda desperately need a positive result at Oriel Park.

The County Louth derby sees Dundalk, the second most successful club in Ireland, bid to go one step closer to staving off the threat of relegation. One of these sides looks certain to finish bottom so the lure of finishing 11th – which will entail a playoff game against a side from the First Division – will ensure a tense night in Oriel.

Drogheda arrested a brutal run of defeats with a 1-1 draw against leaders Shelbourne last week. They should have won the game but it gives them confidence for Friday's clash at Dundalk, who have lost their last two without scoring and were especially poor in the 2-0 home defeat to Waterford.

Defeat would be a blow to Drogheda's bid to stay up but they have made some good recent signings and in what appears to be a two-horse race to finish bottom, Dundalk are worth backing at 7-2

The other two matches feature vulnerable odds-on favourites at home. Back the draw as Waterford visit Galway and Sligo, who will be perfectly happy with a point, travel to Bohemians.

Click for more free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.

Racing Post Reporter

Published on inLeague of Ireland

Last updated

iconCopy
more inLeague of Ireland
more inBetting offers
more inLeague of Ireland
more inBetting offers