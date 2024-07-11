Expert League of Ireland predictions and football betting tips from Johnny Ward

Best bets

All matches 7.45pm Friday

Dundalk to finish bottom

2pts 7-2 Paddy Power

Draw in Galway vs Waterford

1pt 5-2 Betfair

Draw in Bohemians vs Sligo

1pt 11-4 Betfair

League of Ireland predictions

There are three Premier Division matches in Ireland on Friday, and Drogheda desperately need a positive result at Oriel Park.

The County Louth derby sees Dundalk, the second most successful club in Ireland, bid to go one step closer to staving off the threat of relegation. One of these sides looks certain to finish bottom so the lure of finishing 11th – which will entail a playoff game against a side from the First Division – will ensure a tense night in Oriel.

Drogheda arrested a brutal run of defeats with a 1-1 draw against leaders Shelbourne last week. They should have won the game but it gives them confidence for Friday's clash at Dundalk, who have lost their last two without scoring and were especially poor in the 2-0 home defeat to Waterford.

Defeat would be a blow to Drogheda's bid to stay up but they have made some good recent signings and in what appears to be a two-horse race to finish bottom, Dundalk are worth backing at 7-2

The other two matches feature vulnerable odds-on favourites at home. Back the draw as Waterford visit Galway and Sligo, who will be perfectly happy with a point, travel to Bohemians.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.