Expert League of Ireland predictions and football betting tips from Johnny Ward

Best bets

All matches 7.45pm Friday

Shelbourne

4pts 4-5 Betfair

Bohemians draw no bet

5pts 7-4 Paddy Power

Derry to win the Premier Division

2pts 15-8 bet365

League of Ireland predictions

There are a couple of standout wagers in the Premier Division in Ireland, with the break in the action at Euro 2024 seeing a rare round of matches on Thursday evening.

Drogheda often tend to trouble Shelbourne but on recent form there is surely only one winner at Weavers Park.

United have been in freefall and Shels remain firmly in control at the top of the table, with Mark Coyle’s return and the signing of Harry Wood further boosts ahead of the trip to Louth.

Shels have lost three games all season, Drogs have conceded far too many and coming here on the back of a 5-1 hiding in Derry will hardly do much for their confidence.

Galway look far too short at home to Bohemians. Bohs won on their last two visits to Terryland, without conceding, and they can only be improving under Alan Reynolds and Stephen O’Donnell.

United have some key players out and this looks far closer to a 50-50 game than the match markets imply. If Bohs win this and their game in hand they jump above the Tribesmen in the table.

The dismal season so far of Shamrock Rovers has been inexplicable and it is hard to know what to make of the Hoops at 2-5 at home to Dundalk, who rival the Hoops in terms of teams performing miles below expectations in Ireland this year.

With Rovers’ defence so porous this season, have a small wager on both teams to score in Tallaght.

It looks very much a two-horse race now at the top of the table, with Shelbourne 11-10 and Derry 15-8. Derry are in excellent nick at the moment, should win in Sligo, and appeal at the odds to prevail in the title race, with Colm Whelan’s return from injury potentially pivotal in the run in.

