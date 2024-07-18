Expert FAI Cup predictions and football betting tips from Johnny Ward

Best bets

All matches 7.45pm Friday

Athlone Town to win the FAI Cup

1pt 80-1 Paddy Power

Kerry to beat Cobh Ramblers

1pt 11-4 Paddy Power

League of Ireland predictions

Exactly 100 years since their only win in the competition and almost 50 since they nearly beat AC Milan, Athlone Town are worth a bet to land the FAI Cup.

Only Paddy Power has outright prices and, with three all-Premier Division ties taking place in the second round this weekend, punters may need to look a little left-field. At 80-1, half those odds to reach the final, a case can be made for Town.

Derry play Saint Patrick's, Shamrock Rovers visit Bohemians and Dundalk host Drogheda so, presuming Town overcome non-league Ringmahon Rangers tonight, they have a strong chance of a decent draw to get into the last eight.

Town have won their last three games in Division One, are up to second in the table and this week's eye-catching signing of Leo Ghaxa shows they are hungry to improve more. They are well-capable of going on a run in the competition, having reached the semi-finals four years ago with a far weaker side.

Galway United are in good nick, having reached the semi-finals last season, and they face a straightforward challenge at home to Longford Town, but the bookmakers are taking no chances about John Caulfield's side at 7-1, Greg Cunningham hoping to be available after signing from Preston. Patrick's are tempting at 14-1 despite having to go to Derry.

With the non-league teams still playing a winter season, they are massively up against it at this stage of the year, and accumulators will be popular this weekend. Few wagers appeal but, given the progress Kerry are making in Division 1, they can surprise Cobh Ramblers at Colman's Park.

The Kingdom have become really competitive and it is hard to think they are inferior to Cobh at this stage so 11-4 looks value.

Click for more free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.