Graham Potter is 7-4 favourite to be the next permanent England manager after Gareth Southgate resigned from the job on Tuesday following the nation's defeat to Spain in the Euro 2024 final.

Southgate took charge as England manager in 2016 and led the Three Lions to the semi-finals and quarter-finals of the World Cup as well as successive European Championship finals, including their first major final on foreign soil.

And while former Brighton and Chelsea boss Potter leads the betting to replace Southgate, England Under-21s head coach Lee Carsley has also been slashed to 3-1 from 10-1 with Coral and Ladbrokes.

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe, meanwhile, is in the running at 7-2, while Mauricio Pochettino is out to 7-1.

England went into Euro 2024 as 7-2 favourites to lift the trophy but an underwhelming group-stage performance tempered enthusiasm and the Three Lions came moments away from exiting in the last 16, only for Jude Bellingham's overhead kick to save the day.

They lost 2-1 to Spain, who were 8-1 in the antepost betting, in Sunday's final and Southgate has come under fire for his team's defensive and reactive football.

Announcing his resignation, Southgate said: "As a proud Englishman, it has been the honour of my life to play for England and to manage England.

"It has meant everything to me and I have given it my all. But it's time for change and for a new chapter."

The new England manager's first match in charge could be against Ireland in their Nations League opener in September - the Three Lions are 1-12 shots to win Group B2 and gain promotion back to League A.

Looking ahead to the 2026 World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico, meanwhile, England are a best-priced 7-1 to lift the trophy.

Next England manager contenders

Graham Potter - 7-4

The three leading candidates are English and at the head of the betting is former Chelsea, Brighton and Swansea boss Graham Potter.

Potter caught the eye for his progressive approach with Swedish side Ostersund at the start of his managerial career but is yet to win a trophy in England.

Lee Carsley - 7-2

As was the case with Southgate before he took charge, Lee Carsley's managerial experience is centred around coaching youth sides, and he led England's Under-21s to European Championship glory in 2023.

Spain's Euros-winning coach Luis de la Fuente went down a similar route and it might not be a bad idea to stick with someone familiar with the wants and needs of the FA.

Eddie Howe - 5-1

Eddie Howe will be a popular choice among fans.

Having led Bournemouth from League Two all the way to the Premier League earlier in his career, he is now enjoying a successful tenure with Newcastle, leading them to the EFL Cup final and a top-four finish in 2022-23.

Whether he wants to abandon his project on Tyneside for England remains to be seen.

Mauricio Pochettino - 7-1

Among the biggest names on the list is Mauricio Pochettino, who has been linked with the England job for some time.

His CV is impressive with stints at Chelsea, PSG and Tottenham, who he led to the Champions League final in 2019, but he is yet to take the plunge into international management.

Thomas Tuchel - 10-1

This seems a less likely appointment but England fans may not turn their nose up at the idea of a Champions League-winning coach with PSG, Bayern Munich and Chelsea on his CV taking the job.

