Monday's international friendlies predictions, betting odds and tips: Czechs set for defeat

Monday's international friendlies predictions

There are three interesting international friendly matches on Monday evening as the start of Euro 2024 draws ever closer.

The Czech Republic complete their preparations for Germany with a clash against North Macedonia in Hradec Kralove and it may not be as straightforward for Ivan Hasek’s men as the prices suggest.

The Czechs smashed seven goals past Malta on Friday, but that came against low-key opposition and that’s not the case this evening.

Three of the Czech Republic's last five victories have come by a single-goal margin. Hasek’s side scored two goals from only two shots on target when narrowly beating Andorra 2-1 in March and this is a side who were held by Moldova, bashed by Albania and could only beat the Faroe Islands 1-0 in the Euro 2024 qualifying section.

Hasek is likely to restore Tomas Soucek and Patrik Schick to the Czech starting lineup, but North Macedonia are a committed and robust side who picked up points against England and Italy in the qualifiers for Germany, and 9-2 draw looks a big price about them with the draw no bet.

Turkey head to Warsaw to face Poland this evening and this is another contest that can go to the away side.

Poland’s 3-1 win over Ukraine on Friday reads well for the Eagles but they faced a Ukraine side who were missing Mykhaylo Mudryk, Viktor Tsigankov and Oleksandr Zinchenko from the start and perhaps Turkey will offer more resistance.

The Crescent Stars could do with a victory after going four games without a win, but Vincenzo Montella’s side played with credit in a 0-0 Bologna draw with Italy last time out and that level of performance should see Turkey take something from their trip to Poland.

