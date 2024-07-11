England Women vs Ireland Women predictions and betting tips

Where to watch England Women vs Ireland Women

Live on ITV1, 8pm Friday

Best bet

England to win and under 3.5 goals

1pt 20-21 BoyleSports

England Women vs Ireland Women predictions

Defending champions England have work to do in qualifying for Euro 2025 but they should avoid any slip-ups against strugglers Ireland at Carrow Road on Friday.

Stationed in one of the tougher Euro 2025 qualifying sections, England are in third spot, level on seven points with Sweden but behind on goal difference, while France are in front with nine points.

As it stands the Lionesses would have to go through the playoff route but there are still two games to play and the home tie with Ireland should represent a straightforward win.

Not only are Ireland bottom of the group but they have lost all four of their matches, conceded seven goals and are yet to find the net.

They have been out of their depth in a tricky group and even with a couple of England changes, one-way traffic is expected.

Goalkeeper Mary Earps and defender Niamh Charles are unavailable for England as are Lauren James and Lotte Wubben-Moy, who withdrew from the squad.

But England should otherwise be at full strength and can post their first home win in this Euro 2025 qualifying campaign.

Set to deploy a back five, Ireland will look to keep things tight and hope for opportunities on the counter-attack but it is hard to see England giving anything away.

England have won eight of their 12 matches since losing the 2023 World Cup final to Spain but are unlikely to blow their opponents out of the water and backing them to win a game featuring no more than three goals looks the best bet.

In League B, Scotland top their group with ten points from four games and are 8-13 to overcome Slovakia, while Wales, who have also already guaranteed their passage to the next stage of qualifying, are 4-11 to win in Croatia.

