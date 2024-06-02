England vs Bosnia prediction, betting tips and odds: Three Lions can grind out friendly win

BetMGM are offering £40 in free bets when you bet on England vs Bosnia. You can grab your free bets here .

We’ve included instructions on how to claim your offer later on in this article.

Where to watch England vs Bosnia

You can watch England vs Bosnia in an international friendly at 7.45pm on Monday, June 3, live on Channel 4

Match prediction & best bet

England to win & under 3.5 goals

1pt 11-10 BoyleSports

You can bet on England vs Bosnia here and get £40 in free bets with BetMGM

England vs Bosnia odds

England 1-6

Bosnia 16-1

Draw 7-1

Odds correct at time of publishing

England vs Bosnia predictions

England are standing firm at the head of the Euro 2024 betting and the Three Lions are expected to enjoy a comfortable friendly victory over Bosnia at St James' Park on Monday.

Gareth Southgate's provisional 33-man squad for the Euros is not at full strength for the first of two prep games before the Euros as Jude Bellingham featured in Saturday's Champions League final and Phil Foden, Kyle Walker and Kobbie Mainoo have been given extra time off after the FA Cup final.

Captain and record goalscorer Harry Kane may not be risked after missing Bayern Munich's last two matches of the campaign with a back injury, leaving Ollie Watkins and Ivan Toney as Southgate's striking options.

A low-scoring England victory looks the best bet in Newcastle, where they are aiming to bounce back from March's 1-0 defeat to Brazil and 2-2 draw with Belgium at Wembley.

The Three Lions needed an injury-time equaliser from Bellingham against the Red Devils but Southgate's reshuffled defence should have an easier time against Bosnia.

The visitors are starting a new era under inexperienced manager Sergej Barbarez and legendary playmaker Miralem Pjanic announced his international retirement last month.

Edin Dzeko, whose tally of 65 international goals eclipses even Kane's 62, is still going strong but Bosnia missed out on a place at the Euros after conceding twice in the last five minutes of their playoff semi-final against Ukraine.

They had reached the playoffs by virtue of their Nations League results as their qualifying campaign was dreadful. They beat lowly Liechtenstein 2-1 and 2-0 but lost seven of their other eight Group J games.

Six of their eight defeats featured under 3.5 goals and, before the March setbacks against Brazil and Belgium, England had won 12 friendlies in a row – 11 of which ended with under 3.5 goals.

Key stat

Only two of England's last 18 friendlies have featured over 3.5 goals

England vs Bosnia team news

England

Jude Bellingham is unavailable after playing in Saturday's Champions League final and Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw and Anthony Gordon are still recovering from injuries. Harry Kane may be rested along with Kyle Walker, Phil Foden and Kobbie Mainoo.

Bosnia

Experienced defenders Sead Kolasinac and Ermin Bicakcic are injured. Playmaker Miralem Pjanic has retired from international football.

Probable teams

England (4-3-3): Pickford; Konsa, Branthwaite, Guehi, Trippier; Alexander-Arnold, Rice, Gallagher; Saka, Watkins, Eze

Subs: Kane, Gomez, Palmer, Stones, Bowen, Grealish, Toney

Bosnia (3-4-1-2): Vasilj; Ahmedhodzic, Hadzikadunic, Mujakic; Gazibegovic, Krunic, Tahirovic, Omerovic; Hajradinovic; Demirovic, Dzeko

Subs: Tabakovic, Gigovic, Basic, Saric, Loncar, Katic, Radeljic

Inside info

England

Star man Declan Rice

Top scorer Bukayo Saka

Penalty taker Bukayo Saka

Card magnet Conor Gallagher

Assist ace Trent Alexander-Arnold

Set-piece aerial threat Jarrad Branthwaite

Bosnia

Star man Edin Dzeko

Top scorer Edin Dzeko

Penalty taker Haris Hajradinovic

Card magnet Anel Ahmedhodzic

Assist ace Ermedin Demirovic

Set-piece aerial threat Edin Dzeko

England vs Bosnia b et builder predictions

Under 3.5 goals

Only two of England's last 18 international friendlies, and two of Bosnia's last ten games, have featured four or more goals

Anel Ahmedhodzic to be shown a card

The Bosnia centre-back had a tough season for Sheffield United, picking up nine yellow cards and one red in 29 starts

Eberechi Eze to have two or more shots

The absences of Phil Foden and Anthony Gordon could mean a start for Crystal Palace star Eze, who had 23 shots in his last five Premier League appearances

Pays out at 8-1 with Hills

Grab £40 in BetMGM free bets when you bet on England vs Bosnia

We’ve already mentioned that BetMGM are offering £40 in free bets when you bet on England vs Bosnia in Monday's international friendly.

Here is how you can claim this BetMGM £40 free bet offer when you place a qualifying bet on England vs Bosnia

Head over to BetMGM through this link to sign up

through this link Click the sign-up button and follow the process to fill in your details

Place a £10 qualifying bet at minimum odds of 2.0 (EVS)

Once your qualifying bet settles, 4x £10 free bets will be automatically credited to your account

Note that your 4x £10 free bets apply to different markets, so ensure you read full T&Cs

BetMGM betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of this BetMGM betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player.

The promotion from BetMGM gives you 4x £10 free bets to place across racing, football and other relevant markets. Some betting tokens are only applicable to certain sports, so it’s worth taking a minute to read through the T&Cs of this offer.

New customers only

Customers have seven days to place a qualifying bet to receive 4x Free Bets: 1x £10 Horseracing, 1x £10 bet builder, 1x £10 acca and 1x £10 football

Seven-day expiry

Exclusions apply

Stakes are not returned

Further T&Cs apply

18+ . For more info visit Gambleaware.org

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.