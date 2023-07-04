Football accumulator tips for Wednesday July 5: Final-bound England U21s lead 11-1 fourfold

The European Under-21 Championship is down to the final four teams with England facing Israel in Wednesday's first semi-final as the Young Lions bid to reach the final of the competition for the first time since 2009.

The other semi-final sees pre-tournament favourites Spain take on Ukraine and both Under-21 clashes feature in Chris Rivers's fourfold, which pays out at over 11-1 with Sky Bet.

All bets must be placed by 5pm on Wednesday.

Wednesday accumulator predictions

Racing Post Sport's Chris Rivers has picked:

England to win & under 3.5 goals v Israel

Both teams to score in Ukraine v Spain

Charlotte FC or draw double chance v New York City FC

Racing Club draw no bet v San Lorenzo

Click to add Chris Rivers's football accumulator to your betslip with Sky Bet, the fourfold pays 11-1

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

England U21 v Israel U21

England saw off Israel 2-0 in the group stage and Lee Carsley's Young Lions can back up that result in a low-scoring semi-final against an Israeli side who have failed to score in four of their last seven internationals.

Spain U21 v Ukraine U21

Ukraine impressively defeated France 3-1 in the quarter-finals and, with Mykhailo Mudryk looking more like the player Chelsea stumped up for in January, they can give Spain a scare. These two played out a 2-2 draw in the group stage and both teams to score bets have landed in Spain's last two matches.

New York City FC v Charlotte FC

New York City FC and Charlotte FC are just outside the MLS playoff places with a run of one win in 12 games really hindering New York's post-season ambitions. Charlotte have lost three of their last ten but have a good record against New York City and are taken to avoid defeat in the Big Apple.

Racing Club v San Lorenzo

San Lorenzo sit third in Argentina's top flight but don't travel particularly well and are worth opposing when they hit the road to face an in-form Racing team who have won three of their last four matches in all competitions.

Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport