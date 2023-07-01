Football accumulator tips for Sunday July 2: In-form England lead 7-1 fourfold

The European Under-21 Championships has reached the quarter-final stage with England paired with Portugal after cruising through the group stage.

The Young Lions feature in Sunday's accumulator, alongside the day's other quarter-final clash and two matches from the Concacaf Gold Cup. Racing Post Sport's Chris Rivers has put them all together in a fourfold that pays over 7-1.

All bets must be placed by 5pm on Sunday.

Sunday accumulator predictions

Racing Post football expert Chris Rivers has picked:

England U21 to beat Portugal U21

France U21 to beat Ukraine U21

Jamaica to win to nil v St Kitts & Nevis

Under 2.5 goals in Honduras v Haiti

England U21 v Portugal U21

England impressively made light work of a tricky group, winning all three of their matches without conceding a goal. Portugal needed an 89th-minute penalty to sneak through to the quarter-final but should find Lee Carsley's Young Lions too hot to handle.

France v Ukraine

Both these sides are yet to lose with France boasting a 100 per cent record when topping their section, while Ukraine won two of their three group games. However, when the sides met in qualifying for the European Under-21 Championship, France's class shone through as they recorded a 5-0 win and the Little Blues should come out on top again.

Jamaica v St Kitts & Nevis

Jamaica are in a great position to reach the Gold Cup knockout stage after taking four points from their first two games and should qualify in style by seeing off minnows St Kitts & Nevis, who have lost their first two games, both without scoring.

Honduras v Haiti

This has the making of a tight, low-scoring game in the 33C degree heat of Charlotte, North Carolina. Honduras have struggled for goals in the Gold Cup, scoring only once, but must go for broke here against a Haiti side who may take a defensive approach, knowing a draw will see them advance to the next round.

