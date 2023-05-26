Football accumulator tips for Saturday May 27: PSG power 13-2 fourfold

The Championship playoff final takes centre stage on Saturday afternoon in England with Coventry and Luton looking to end their long exile from the top flight.

In Europe, it's the final day of the Bundesliga season with plenty still to be decided, while there's a full fixture list in France on the penultimate weekend of Ligue 1.

There's also a smattering of games in Italy, Spain and Scotland, and Racing Post Sport's Chris Rivers has scoured the coupon to put together a 13-2 acca with Hills.

All bets must be placed by 2.30pm on Saturday.

Saturday accumulator predictions

Racing Post football expert Chris Rivers has picked:

Union Berlin to beat Werder Bremen

Under 2.5 goals in Coventry v Luton

Paris Saint-Germain to beat Strasbourg

Rennes to beat Monaco

Union Berlin v Werder Bremen

Union Berlin just need to match Freiburg's result on the last day of the Bundesliga season to qualify for the Champions League for the first time in their history and can get across the line in style by beating mid-table Werder, who have lost seven of their last 11 games.

Coventry v Luton

Coventry have kept three clean sheets in their last four games, shutting down free-scoring Middlesbrough in the playoff semi-final, and their Wembley date with Luton, who saw under 2.5 goals land in 32 of their 46 matches in the regular season, could be short on goalmouth action.

Strasbourg v Paris Saint-Germain

PSG could wrap up their 11th Ligue 1 title on Saturday night with a point at Strasbourg and a flawless record of 11 wins from 11 games against the current bottom six in the table suggests the Parisians should have few issues sealing the deal.

Rennes v Monaco

Rennes have won 14 of their 18 home games in Ligue 1 this season and another victory here will see them draw level on points with fourth-placed Monaco in the race for Europe. The visitors have shipped nine goals in their last four matches and look vulnerable.

