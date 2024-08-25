Football accumulator tips for Monday August 26: Back our 6-1 acca with BetMGM

A hectic weekend of football across the continent draws to a close on Monday but there are still matches to look forward to across Italy, Spain and Greece among other countries. Our Monday fourfold pays out at 6-1 with BetMGM .

All bets must be placed by 5.30pm on Monday.

Accumulator tips and predictions for Monday

Racing Post football expert Liam Flin has picked:

Olympiakos to beat Kallithea

Cagliari to beat Como

Juventus to beat Verona

Celta Vigo or draw double chance v Villarreal

Olympiakos vs Kallithea

Olympiakos began their league campaign in Greece with a 2-0 win away to Volos last Saturday and they can follow up with victory over newly promoted Kallithea.

Cagliari vs Como

Serie A new boys Como were dismantled 3-0 by Juventus last time out and they should be opposed against Cagliari, who held Roma to a draw on matchday one.

Verona vs Juventus

Fresh from their 3-0 win over Como, Thiago Motta's Juventus look a fine bet to win away to Verona, who lost 18 league fixtures last season.

Villarreal vs Celta Vigo

With two wins from two matches, Celta Vigo have made a lively start to the La Liga season and can avoid defeat away to Villarreal.

