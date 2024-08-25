- More
Football accumulator tips for Monday August 26: Back our 6-1 acca with BetMGM
Liam Flin's football fourfold pays out at 6-1 with BetMGM
A hectic weekend of football across the continent draws to a close on Monday but there are still matches to look forward to across Italy, Spain and Greece among other countries. Our Monday fourfold pays out at 6-1 with BetMGM.
All bets must be placed by 5.30pm on Monday.
Accumulator tips and predictions for Monday
Racing Post football expert Liam Flin has picked:
Olympiakos to beat Kallithea
Cagliari to beat Como
Juventus to beat Verona
Celta Vigo or draw double chance v Villarreal
Olympiakos vs Kallithea
Olympiakos began their league campaign in Greece with a 2-0 win away to Volos last Saturday and they can follow up with victory over newly promoted Kallithea.
Cagliari vs Como
Serie A new boys Como were dismantled 3-0 by Juventus last time out and they should be opposed against Cagliari, who held Roma to a draw on matchday one.
Verona vs Juventus
Fresh from their 3-0 win over Como, Thiago Motta's Juventus look a fine bet to win away to Verona, who lost 18 league fixtures last season.
Villarreal vs Celta Vigo
With two wins from two matches, Celta Vigo have made a lively start to the La Liga season and can avoid defeat away to Villarreal.
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.
Published on inFootball tips
