Football accumulator tips for Friday May 25: Goals galore in 6-1 fourfold

The end is in sight for the majority of Europe's top leagues and the tiers below ahead of another busy Friday night, where the focus in Scotland and France is on promotion to the top flight.

Looking to get the weekend off to a flying start, Chris Rivers has put together a four-timer which returns at over 6-1.

All bets must be placed by 7.45pm on Friday.

Friday accumulator predictions

Racing Post football expert Chris Rivers has picked:

Over 2.5 goals in Ayr v Patrick

Both teams to score in Sampdoria v Sassuolo

Bordeaux to beat Annecy

Shamrock Rovers to beat Cork City

Ayr v Patrick

Trailing 3-0 from the first leg of their Scottish Championship playoff tie, Ayr need to go for broke at Somerset Park and their chances of overturning Patrick's advantage are boosted by the return of topscorer Dipo Akinyemi. High-scoring games have been commonplace for Patrick recently with four of their last five featuring three or more goals.

Sampdoria v Sassuolo

A dead-rubber Serie A fixture could produce a few goals with both teams finding the back of the net in five of Sampdoria's last seven home games. Both teams have also scored in four of mid-table Sassuolo's last five outings.

Annecy v Bordeaux

It's the penultimate round of matches in Ligue 2 and Bordeaux could be promoted back to Ligue 1 on Friday by a combination of a win at Annecy and Metz failing to beat Sochaux. The Girondins should keep up their end of the bargain by chalking up a fifth win in six games against relegation-threatened Annecy.

Cork City v Shamrock Rovers

Second-place Shamrock should bounce back from their shock defeat to Drogheda last time out when they visit Cork, who have lost ten of their 16 Irish Premier Division outings this season.

