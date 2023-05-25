Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Football tips

Football accumulator tips for Friday May 25: Goals galore in 6-1 fourfold

Chris Rivers's football fourfold pays out at 6-1 with William Hill

The end is in sight for the majority of Europe's top leagues and the tiers below ahead of another busy Friday night, where the focus in Scotland and France is on promotion to the top flight.

Looking to get the weekend off to a flying start, Chris Rivers has put together a four-timer which returns at over 6-1.

All bets must be placed by 7.45pm on Friday.

Friday accumulator predictions

Racing Post football expert Chris Rivers has picked:

Over 2.5 goals in Ayr v Patrick

Both teams to score in Sampdoria v Sassuolo

Bordeaux to beat Annecy

Shamrock Rovers to beat Cork City

Click to add Chris Rivers's football accumulator to your betslip with William Hill, the fourfold pays over 6-1

T&C's apply18+begambleaware.org

Ayr v Patrick

Trailing 3-0 from the first leg of their Scottish Championship playoff tie, Ayr need to go for broke at Somerset Park and their chances of overturning Patrick's advantage are boosted by the return of topscorer Dipo Akinyemi. High-scoring games have been commonplace for Patrick recently with four of their last five featuring three or more goals.

Sampdoria v Sassuolo

A dead-rubber Serie A fixture could produce a few goals with both teams finding the back of the net in five of Sampdoria's last seven home games. Both teams have also scored in four of mid-table Sassuolo's last five outings.

Annecy v Bordeaux

It's the penultimate round of matches in Ligue 2 and Bordeaux could be promoted back to Ligue 1 on Friday by a combination of a win at Annecy and Metz failing to beat Sochaux. The Girondins should keep up their end of the bargain by chalking up a fifth win in six games against relegation-threatened Annecy.

Cork City v Shamrock Rovers

Second-place Shamrock should bounce back from their shock defeat to Drogheda last time out when they visit Cork, who have lost ten of their 16 Irish Premier Division outings this season.

Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport

author image
Chris RiversRacing Post Sport
Published on 25 May 2023Last updated 17:32, 25 May 2023
icon
more inFootball tips
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
more inFootball tips