Football accumulator tips for Saturday July 22: Motherwell add steel to 6-1 fourfold

It's day three of the Women's World Cup with England getting their campaign underway against Haiti. A little closer to home, the Scottish League Cup group stages continue, while there's also action from Sweden and Norway.

Racing Post Sport's Chris Rivers has taken a look at Saturday's fixtures and put together a fourfold which pays out at over 6-1 with bet365.

All bets must be placed by 3pm on Saturday

Saturday accumulator predictions

Racing Post football expert Chris Rivers has picked:

Dunfermline or draw double chance v Kilmarnock

St Johnstone to beat Alloa

Hacken to beat Varnamo

Motherwell to beat Queen's Park

Click to add Chris Rivers's football accumulator to your betslip with bet365, the fourfold pays over 6-1

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Dunfermline v Kilmarnock

Kilmarnock didn't have the best away record in the Scottish Premiership last season and look vulnerable for this Group F encounter at Dunfermline, who were unbeaten at home in League One last term and are yet to lose in the League Cup.

Alloa v St Johnstone

St Johnstone suffered a shock defeat to Stenhousemuir in their League Cup opener but can produce a positive response when visiting an Alloa side who have endured a poor pre-season and struggled at Recreation Park last term, losing four of their last five at home.

Varnamo v Hacken

Hacken start the day just a point behind Swedish league leaders Djurgarden and should stay hot on their heels with an eighth win in their last nine matches in all competitions. Varnamo are fourth bottom of the Allsvenskan and have lost nine of their last 15 games.

Motherwell v Queen's Park

Motherwell have picked up from where they left off after a strong end to last season with five points from their opening two League Cup ties and should add to their tally against poor travellers Queen's Park.

Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport