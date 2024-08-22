Racing Post logo
Football tips

Football accumulator tips for Friday August 23: Back our 6-1 acca with BetMGM

Henry Hardwicke's football fourfold pays out at 6-1 with BetMGM

Leeds are searching for their first win of the season when they head to Sheffield Wednesday on Friday night. Our Friday fourfold pays out at 6-1 with BetMGM.

All bets must be placed by 6pm on Friday.

Accumulator tips and predictions for Friday

Racing Post football expert Henry Hardwicke has picked:

Sheffield Wednesday or draw double chance v Leeds

Over 2.5 goals in Celta Vigo v Valencia

Bayer Leverkusen to beat Borussia Monchengladbach 

Paris St-Germain to beat Montpellier 

Back the Racing Post football acca with BetMGM and get up to £60 in bonuses

Sheffield Wednesday vs Leeds 

Sheffield Wednesday have not lost back-to-back matches since March and they can deliver at least a point on derby day.

Celta Vigo vs Valencia

At least three goals have been scored in Celta Vigo’s last five home La Liga matches, including last week’s win over Alaves.

Borussia M'gladbach vs Bayer Leverkusen

Leverkusen won 14 of their 17 away league fixtures last season and have largely enjoyed their recent visits to Borussia-Park, winning each of their last six visits here in all competitions.

Paris St-Germain vs Montpellier 

PSG’s scoring capabilities showed no sign of slowing in the absence of Kylian Mbappe as four different players found the scoresheet last Friday and another high-scoring performance could be in store.

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.

