Football accumulator tips for Friday August 23: Back our 6-1 acca with BetMGM
Henry Hardwicke's football fourfold pays out at 6-1 with BetMGM
Leeds are searching for their first win of the season when they head to Sheffield Wednesday on Friday night. Our Friday fourfold pays out at 6-1 with BetMGM.
All bets must be placed by 6pm on Friday.
Accumulator tips and predictions for Friday
Racing Post football expert Henry Hardwicke has picked:
Sheffield Wednesday or draw double chance v Leeds
Over 2.5 goals in Celta Vigo v Valencia
Bayer Leverkusen to beat Borussia Monchengladbach
Paris St-Germain to beat Montpellier
Back the Racing Post football acca with BetMGM and get up to £60 in bonuses
Sheffield Wednesday vs Leeds
Sheffield Wednesday have not lost back-to-back matches since March and they can deliver at least a point on derby day.
Celta Vigo vs Valencia
At least three goals have been scored in Celta Vigo’s last five home La Liga matches, including last week’s win over Alaves.
Borussia M'gladbach vs Bayer Leverkusen
Leverkusen won 14 of their 17 away league fixtures last season and have largely enjoyed their recent visits to Borussia-Park, winning each of their last six visits here in all competitions.
Paris St-Germain vs Montpellier
PSG’s scoring capabilities showed no sign of slowing in the absence of Kylian Mbappe as four different players found the scoresheet last Friday and another high-scoring performance could be in store.
