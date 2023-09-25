Tuesday's Women's Nations League predictions including England v Netherlands

Where to watch England v Netherlands

Tuesday Women's Nations League football predictions

Women's World Cup finalists England made a winning start to the inaugural Women's Nations League against rivals Scotland last Friday and they can follow up with a victory over juggernauts the Netherlands.

Sarina Wiegman previously led the Dutch to Euro 2017 glory and a spot in the 2019 Women's World Cup final before taking charge of the Lionesses.

And she has had a transformative effect on England, losing only one of her 31 competitive games in charge.

England reached the final of the Women's World Cup despite the absences of Leah Williamson and Beth Mead and managed to dig deep to beat Scotland last time out, despite missing Keira Walsh.

As for the Netherlands, they were dumped out of the World Cup at the quarter-final stage and began their Nations League campaign on the back foot last Friday, losing 2-1 to Belgium despite winning the shot count 21-6 and seeing 76 per cent of the ball.

They also sustained home defeats to Austria and Germany earlier in the year and are worth opposing.

Like England, Ireland also won their Nations League opener against Northern Ireland on Saturday, easing to a 3-0 win.

It followed a group-stage exit at the Women's World Cup in July but Ireland gave a decent account of themselves in the tournament, keeping things tight in each of their matches with Australia, Canada and Nigeria.

Hungary, meanwhile, were held to a 1-1 draw by minnows Albania on Friday and Ireland look a decent bet in Budapest.

