Thursday's Europa League and Europa Conference League predictions: Monaco underestimated on travels

Where to watch

Braga v Fiorentina

BT Sport 6, 5.45pm Thursday

Bayer Leverkusen v Monaco

BT Sport 4, 8pm Thursday

Sevilla v PSV Eindhoven

BT Sport 2, 8pm Thursday

Best bets

Monaco or draw double chance 8pm

1pt 17-20 Hills

Under 2.5 goals in Sevilla v PSV 8pm

1pt 10-11 bet365

Braga 5.45pm

2pts 31-20 bet365

Preview

This season’s Europa League is packed with European big hitters who would usually be plying their trades in the latter stages of the Champions League, whetting the appetite for a potentially vintage edition as the tournament enters the knockout-round playoff stage.

Monaco will count themselves among the contenders having been in rock solid form recently, winning four of their last five games and scoring 16 goals in the process.

The French side topped that run off with a 3-1 win over Paris St-Germain on Saturday and look overpriced to get a positive result away to Bayer Leverkusen in the opening leg of their Europe League knockout tie.

The hosts have lost two of their last three matches, including a disappointing defeat to strugglers Augsburg, and they claimed just five points from six games in a winnable Champions League group which also contained Porto, Club Brugge and Atletico Madrid.

Monaco, meanwhile, are unbeaten in their last nine matches and are fancied to at least avoid defeat in this first leg.

Sevilla’s nightmare season is starting to turn a corner with the Spanish side pulling themselves away from the relegation zone in La Liga thanks to four narrow wins in their last six matches.

However, they are still nine points off a European place so success in the Europa League, which they have won a record six times, is likely to be the priority.

Goals have been a major issue for Jorge Sampaoli’s men, who have netted just 23 times in 21 league games and scored six in as many matches in the Champions League group stage.

Their opponents, Dutch club PSV Eindhoven, threw down a stern challenge to Premier League leaders Arsenal in the Europa group stage, where they were pipped to top spot in the final round of matches.

Ruud van Nistelrooy’s side have seen fewer than three goals scored in five of their last eight matches as they struggle to replace Cody Gakpo following his January switch to Liverpool and the same outcome looks likely in this first-leg clash against Sevilla with both teams expected to favour a cautious approach.

The Europa Conference League also returns on Thursday with eight knockout playoff matches, the highlight of which sees Braga host Fiorentina in an early kick-off.

Portuguese outfit Braga have won seven of their last nine matches in all competitions and their form contrasts sharply with that of La Viola, who have taken one point from the last 15 available in Serie A. Back Braga to claim a first-leg lead.

