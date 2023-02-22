Thursday's Europa League and Europa Conference League predictions: Goals fancied in Monaco

Where to watch

Monaco v Bayer Leverkusen

BT Sport 7, Thursday 5.45pm

Union Berlin v Ajax

BT Sport 6, Thursday 8pm

Lech Poznan v Bodo/Glimt

BT Sport Digital Exclusive, Thursday 8pm

Best bets

Over 3.5 goals in Monaco v Bayer Leverkusen

1pt 15-8 Betfair

Draw in Union Berlin v Ajax

1pt 9-4 bet365, Hills

Bodo/Glimt draw no bet

2pts 13-10 Boyles

Preview

Monaco and Bayer Leverkusen played out an enthralling first leg of their Europa League knockout tie with the Ligue 1 side coming out on top 3-2 and the pair look set to put on another entertaining clash when they meet in this second clash.

Leverkusen let a 2-1 lead slip in the first game and now have to force the issue away from home if they are to stand any chance of progressing.

Both sides seem to view attack as the best form of defence and this looks likely to be another open affair.

Six of Monaco’s last nine games in all competitions have featured more than three goals and their Bundesliga opponents are no strangers to a high-scoring affair either, with their last three matches seeing four or more goals.

Given the balance of the tie and the fact that Xabi Alonso’s side will have to throw caution to the wind sooner rather than later, over 3.5 goals is the pick once again.

There was nothing to separate Ajax and Union Berlin in the first leg of their Europa League tie and the second leg could follow a very similar pattern.

Union have been rock-solid at home this season, losing just one of 15 games in their own back yard.

Ajax have been disappointing by their own standards this season and have drawn seven of their last 11 matches.

They have shown an ability to stay in games, however, and on paper they have a more talented squad than their hosts. There is little to separate these sides and a draw in 90 minutes looks the best bet.

Bodo/Glimt could have been excused any rustiness when they met Lech Poznan in their Europa Conference League knockout clash, their first competitive match since November.

That ended in a 0-0 draw and the Norwegian side may be overpriced in the reverse fixture as a result.

The Polish hosts failed to register a shot on target last week and were beaten by Zaglebie Lubin in their domestic league on Sunday.

With Bodo getting back up to match fitness, they could have a class edge over their opponents.

The visitors drew with PSV Eindhoven in their Europa League group and were beaten only 1-0 by Arsenal while their two victories over Roma last season showed they are no pushovers at this level. Take Bodo in the draw-no-bet market.

