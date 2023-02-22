Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Europa League

Thursday's Europa League and Europa Conference League predictions: Goals fancied in Monaco

Free football tips, best bets and analysis for the Europa League and Europa Conference League on Thursday

Bayer Leverkusen and Monaco played out a thriller in Germany last week
Bayer Leverkusen and Monaco played out a thriller in Germany last weekCredit: DeFodi Images

Where to watch

Monaco v Bayer Leverkusen
BT Sport 7, Thursday 5.45pm

Union Berlin v Ajax
BT Sport 6, Thursday 8pm

Lech Poznan v Bodo/Glimt
BT Sport Digital Exclusive, Thursday 8pm

Best bets

Over 3.5 goals in Monaco v Bayer Leverkusen
1pt 15-8 Betfair

Draw in Union Berlin v Ajax
1pt 9-4 bet365, Hills

Bodo/Glimt draw no bet
2pts 13-10 Boyles

Betting offers

  • Paddy Power are giving away free bets to new and existing customers and all you need is an account. Sign up here
  • Sky Bet are offering new customers multiple free bets when they sign up. Click here for free bets, money-back specials and BuildABet free bets
  • Betfair have lots of offers and money back offers. Sign up for a new account here
  • To get free bets from Ladbrokes today, simply sign up to a new account here
  • Don't have a Coral account? They have an offer for new customers here
  • New William Hill customers can claim free bets and benefit from their daily offers including Scratch Of The Day by clicking here

Preview

Monaco and Bayer Leverkusen played out an enthralling first leg of their Europa League knockout tie with the Ligue 1 side  coming out on top 3-2 and the pair look set to put on another entertaining clash when they meet in this second clash.

Leverkusen let a 2-1 lead slip in the first game and now have to force the issue away from home if they are to stand any chance of progressing.

Both sides seem to view attack as the best form of defence and this looks likely to be another open affair.

Six of Monaco’s last nine games in all competitions have featured more than three goals and their Bundesliga opponents are no strangers to a high-scoring affair either, with their last three matches seeing four or more goals.

Given the balance of the tie and the fact that Xabi Alonso’s side will have to throw caution to the wind sooner rather than later, over 3.5 goals is the pick once again.

There was nothing to separate Ajax and Union Berlin in the first leg of their Europa League tie and the second leg could follow a very similar pattern.

Union have been rock-solid at home this season, losing just one of 15 games in their own back yard.

Ajax have been disappointing by their own standards this season and have drawn seven of their last 11 matches.

They have shown an ability to stay in games, however, and on paper they have a more talented squad than their hosts. There is little to separate these sides and a draw in 90 minutes looks the best bet.

Bodo/Glimt could have been excused any rustiness when they met Lech Poznan in their Europa Conference League knockout clash, their first competitive match since November.

That ended in a 0-0 draw and the Norwegian side may be overpriced in the reverse fixture as a result.

The Polish hosts failed to register a shot on target last week and were beaten by Zaglebie Lubin in their domestic league on Sunday.

With Bodo getting back up to match fitness, they could have a class edge over their opponents.

The visitors drew with PSV Eindhoven in their Europa League group and were  beaten only 1-0 by Arsenal while their two victories over Roma last season showed they are no pushovers at this level. Take Bodo in the draw-no-bet market.

Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport

author image
Joe CaseyRacing Post Sport
Published on 22 February 2023Last updated 15:02, 22 February 2023
icon
more inEuropa League
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
more inEuropa League