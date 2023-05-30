Sevilla v Roma predictions and Europa League final odds: Europa rivals hard to split in Budapest
Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Sevilla v Roma in Wednesday's Europa League final in Budapest
Where to watch Sevilla v Roma
BT Sport 1, 8pm Wednesday
Best bets
Draw
2pts 2-1 BoyleSports, Hills
Lorenzo Pellegrini to be first goalscorer
1pt 10-1 bet365
Sevilla v Roma odds
Sevilla 7-4
Roma 15-8
Draw 2-1
Odds correct at time of publishing
Sevilla v Roma team news
Sevilla
Marcos Acuna is suspended after his red card in the semi-final second leg. Marcao, Tanguy Nianzou and Joan Jordan are back in training but short of match fitness and Pape Gueye and Jesus Corona are ineligible.
Roma
Argentina forward Paulo Dybala is a doubt. Rick Karsdorp and Marash Kumbulla are injured.
Sevilla v Roma predictions
Sevilla have won all six of their Europa League finals while Roma manager Jose Mourinho also has a perfect record in continental finals so extra-time may be required to decide Wednesday's clash at the Puskas Arena in Budapest.
Sevilla, the most successful club in the history of the Europa League, reached the final in more eye-catching fashion than Roma. They trailed Manchester United 2-0 going into the final ten minutes of their quarter-final first leg at Old Trafford but ran out 5-2 winners on aggregate.
The semi-final against Juventus was tighter, as Erik Lamela scored an extra-time winner after 1-1 90-minute draws in Turin and Seville, and another cagey contest against a Serie A side is in prospect.
Roma won the inaugural Europa Conference League last season, beating Feyenoord 1-0 to give Mourinho his fifth European triumph from five finals.
Their Serie A campaign has petered out with a seven-game winless run, including four draws, but their Europa League run has been vintage Mourinho.
Roma have conceded just three goals in eight games in the knockout stage, sealing their place in the final with a 0-0 draw with Bayer Leverkusen, who had 23 attempts at goal to the Italians' one.
Sevilla made a dismal start to the domestic season, winning just twice in 15 La Liga matches before the turn of the year, but they have picked up stylishly since Jose Luis Mendilibar took charge in March.
Discipline is a concern for the six-time winners. They have had three red cards in their last four games and face an experienced Roma side who will do whatever it takes to disrupt their opponents' rhythm.
Fiery Argentina left-back Marcos Acuna, sent off against Juve and Real Madrid this month, is suspended but Mendilibar will need his players to keep their cool on what could be a long night in Budapest.
The 90-minute draw is well worth a bet at 2-1 given Roma's defensive prowess and Sevilla's struggles away from home. The Andalusians have lost four and drawn two of their Europa League ties outside Spain in the past two seasons and their latest final appearance may resemble 2014's goalless stalemate with Benfica more than the 3-2 win over Inter in 2020 or the 4-0 rout of Middlesbrough in 2006.
If Roma are to break through then Italy midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini could be the man to do it, having scored five goals in ten Conference League starts last season and four goals in this term's Europa League.
Pellegrini's last five league starts have yielded goals against Atalanta and Udinese, four shots against Milan and five against Champions League finalists Inter, and he is also one of Roma's main penalty-takers.
Key stat
Four of Sevilla's last six games have been draws in 90 minutes
Probable teams
Sevilla (4-2-3-1): Bounou; Navas, Bade, Gudelj, Telles; Fernando, Rakitic; Ocampos, Torres, Gil; En-Nesyri
Subs: Montiel, Mir, Suso, Lamela, Gomez, Jordan, Marcao
Roma (3-4-1-2): Patricio; Mancini, Smalling, Ibanez; Celik, Cristante, Matic, Spinazzola; Pellegrini; Belotti, Abraham
Subs: Dybala, Missori, Zalewski, El Shaarawy, Wijnaldum, Camara, Tahirovic
Inside info
Sevilla
Penalty taker Lucas Ocampos
Assist ace Ivan Rakitic
Set-piece aerial threat Youssef En-Nesyri
Card magnet Nemanja Gudelj
Roma
Penalty taker Paulo Dybala/Lorenzo Pellegrini
Assist ace Paulo Dybala
Set-piece aerial threat Chris Smalling
Card magnet Roger Ibanez
Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips
Today's top sports betting stories
Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport