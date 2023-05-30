Sevilla v Roma predictions and Europa League final odds: Europa rivals hard to split in Budapest

Where to watch Sevilla v Roma

BT Sport 1, 8pm Wednesday

Best bets

Draw

2pts 2-1 BoyleSports, Hills

Lorenzo Pellegrini to be first goalscorer

1pt 10-1 bet365

Sevilla v Roma odds

Sevilla 7-4

Roma 15-8

Draw 2-1

Odds correct at time of publishing

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Sevilla v Roma team news

Sevilla

Marcos Acuna is suspended after his red card in the semi-final second leg. Marcao, Tanguy Nianzou and Joan Jordan are back in training but short of match fitness and Pape Gueye and Jesus Corona are ineligible.

Roma

Argentina forward Paulo Dybala is a doubt. Rick Karsdorp and Marash Kumbulla are injured.

Sevilla v Roma predictions

Sevilla have won all six of their Europa League finals while Roma manager Jose Mourinho also has a perfect record in continental finals so extra-time may be required to decide Wednesday's clash at the Puskas Arena in Budapest.

Sevilla, the most successful club in the history of the Europa League, reached the final in more eye-catching fashion than Roma. They trailed Manchester United 2-0 going into the final ten minutes of their quarter-final first leg at Old Trafford but ran out 5-2 winners on aggregate.

The semi-final against Juventus was tighter, as Erik Lamela scored an extra-time winner after 1-1 90-minute draws in Turin and Seville, and another cagey contest against a Serie A side is in prospect.

Roma won the inaugural Europa Conference League last season, beating Feyenoord 1-0 to give Mourinho his fifth European triumph from five finals.

Their Serie A campaign has petered out with a seven-game winless run, including four draws, but their Europa League run has been vintage Mourinho.

Roma have conceded just three goals in eight games in the knockout stage, sealing their place in the final with a 0-0 draw with Bayer Leverkusen, who had 23 attempts at goal to the Italians' one.

Sevilla made a dismal start to the domestic season, winning just twice in 15 La Liga matches before the turn of the year, but they have picked up stylishly since Jose Luis Mendilibar took charge in March.

Discipline is a concern for the six-time winners. They have had three red cards in their last four games and face an experienced Roma side who will do whatever it takes to disrupt their opponents' rhythm.

Fiery Argentina left-back Marcos Acuna, sent off against Juve and Real Madrid this month, is suspended but Mendilibar will need his players to keep their cool on what could be a long night in Budapest.

The 90-minute draw is well worth a bet at 2-1 given Roma's defensive prowess and Sevilla's struggles away from home. The Andalusians have lost four and drawn two of their Europa League ties outside Spain in the past two seasons and their latest final appearance may resemble 2014's goalless stalemate with Benfica more than the 3-2 win over Inter in 2020 or the 4-0 rout of Middlesbrough in 2006.

If Roma are to break through then Italy midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini could be the man to do it, having scored five goals in ten Conference League starts last season and four goals in this term's Europa League.

Pellegrini's last five league starts have yielded goals against Atalanta and Udinese, four shots against Milan and five against Champions League finalists Inter, and he is also one of Roma's main penalty-takers.

Key stat

Four of Sevilla's last six games have been draws in 90 minutes

Probable teams

Sevilla (4-2-3-1): Bounou; Navas, Bade, Gudelj, Telles; Fernando, Rakitic; Ocampos, Torres, Gil; En-Nesyri﻿

Subs: Montiel, Mir, Suso, Lamela, Gomez, Jordan, Marcao

Roma (3-4-1-2): Patricio; Mancini, Smalling, Ibanez; Celik, Cristante, Matic, Spinazzola; Pellegrini; Belotti, Abraham

Subs: Dybala, Missori, Zalewski, El Shaarawy, Wijnaldum, Camara, Tahirovic

Inside info

Sevilla

Penalty taker Lucas Ocampos

Assist ace Ivan Rakitic

Set-piece aerial threat Youssef En-Nesyri

Card magnet Nemanja Gudelj

Roma

Penalty taker Paulo Dybala/Lorenzo Pellegrini

Assist ace Paulo Dybala

Set-piece aerial threat Chris Smalling

Card magnet Roger Ibanez

Follow us on Twitter