Sevilla v Juventus predictions and odds: Europa specialists can book final spot

Sevilla v Juventus predictions

Roma may feel they have one foot in the Europa League final as they take a 1-0 lead to Bayer Leverkusen, but their Serie A rivals Juventus face a much tougher task at Sevilla and the value lies with the Spanish side in the second leg of their semi-final.

It has been a tricky season for the six-time Europa winners but they have settled under manager Jose Luis Mendilibar, who has guided them to eight victories in his 12 games in charge, and to tenth place in La Liga.

Juventus have won their last three Serie A matches, but they needed an injury-time goal from Federico Gatti to claim a 1-1 draw in the first leg and Sevilla could prove an even tougher outfit to break down on their own patch, where they have not conceded in three Europa League matches this season.

Striker Youssef En-Nesyri, who scored in Turin and twice in their quarter-final victory over Manchester United, should be well rested after sitting out Sunday's win over Valladolid and the hosts look a good price to complete the job.

