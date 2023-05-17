Sevilla v Juventus predictions and odds: Europa specialists can book final spot
Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Sevilla v Juventus at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan in the Europa League semi-final, second leg on Thursday
Where to watch Sevilla v Juventus
BT Sport 2, 8pm Thursday
Best bet
Sevilla
1pt 29-20 Hills
Sevilla v Juventus odds
Sevilla 29-20
Juventus 21-10
Draw 11-5
Odds correct at time of publishing
Sevilla v Juventus predictions
Roma may feel they have one foot in the Europa League final as they take a 1-0 lead to Bayer Leverkusen, but their Serie A rivals Juventus face a much tougher task at Sevilla and the value lies with the Spanish side in the second leg of their semi-final.
It has been a tricky season for the six-time Europa winners but they have settled under manager Jose Luis Mendilibar, who has guided them to eight victories in his 12 games in charge, and to tenth place in La Liga.
Juventus have won their last three Serie A matches, but they needed an injury-time goal from Federico Gatti to claim a 1-1 draw in the first leg and Sevilla could prove an even tougher outfit to break down on their own patch, where they have not conceded in three Europa League matches this season.
Striker Youssef En-Nesyri, who scored in Turin and twice in their quarter-final victory over Manchester United, should be well rested after sitting out Sunday's win over Valladolid and the hosts look a good price to complete the job.
Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips
Today's top sports betting stories
Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport