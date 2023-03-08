Manchester United v Real Betis predictions: Red Devils set for another lively Europa clash
Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Manchester United v Real Betis in the Europa League last 16 on Thursday
Where to watch Manchester United v Real Betis
BT Sport 1, 8pm Thursday
Best bet
Both teams to score & over 2.5 goals
2pts 13-10 BoyleSports
Betting offers
- Paddy Power are giving away free bets to new and existing customers and all you need is an account. Sign up here
- Sky Bet are offering new customers multiple free bets when they sign up. Click here for free bets, money-back specials and BuildABet free bets
- Betfair have lots of offers and money back offers. Sign up for a new account here
- To get free bets from Ladbrokes today, simply sign up to a new account here
- Don't have a Coral account? They have an offer for new customers here
- New William Hill customers can claim free bets and benefit from their daily offers including Scratch Of The Day by clicking here
Manchester United v Real Betis team news
Manchester United
Anthony Martial and Marcel Sabitzer are sidelined along with midfielders Christian Eriksen and Donny van de Beek.
Real Betis
Nabil Fekir is injured and defender Martin Montoya has not been registered for the Europa League. Sergio Canales is back in the squad after missing the last two league fixtures.
Manchester United v Real Betis predictions
Manchester United supporters will be hoping the old adage "you're only as good as your last game" does not apply to their team in their Europa League last-16 first leg against Real Betis on Thursday.
The Red Devils' renaissance under Erik ten Hag suffered a spectacular setback at Anfield on Sunday as Liverpool scored six second-half goals in a record 7-0 rout of their bitter rivals.
United's capitulation has been thoroughly dissected since then, with captain Bruno Fernandes attracting most of the pundits' ire, but Ten Hag has enough credit in the bank to keep fans on his side despite that brutal Premier League defeat.
The Anfield annihilation has dampened talk of a quadruple as Ten Hag's men are out to 40-1 to overhaul Arsenal and Manchester City in this season's title race.
However, they beat Newcastle comfortably in last month's EFL Cup final, advanced to the FA Cup quarter-finals thanks to a spirited 3-1 home win over West Ham, and came through a heavyweight clash with Barcelona in the previous round of the Europa League.
Having been knocked out of Europe by a Spanish team in each of the past five seasons, United must have been fearing the worst when they were drawn against La Liga leaders Barca.
A 2-2 draw at Camp Nou was followed by a come-from-behind 2-1 win at Old Trafford, where the Red Devils have won 16 of their last 17 matches in all competitions, although the threat of getting the Spanish archer in Europe for a sixth consecutive season still looms over them.
Real Betis are enjoying a fine season in La Liga and Sunday's 0-0 draw with Real Madrid kept them in fifth place in the table.
That stalemate was out of character for a side whose previous five league matches have produced a 2-1 win, two 3-2 victories, a 2-1 loss to Barcelona and a 4-3 defeat to Celta Vigo, and Betis are unlikely to park the bus at Old Trafford.
Backing both teams to score and over 2.5 goals looks a solid bet at odds-against. United were torn apart by a ruthless Liverpool frontline on Sunday but since the World Cup they have scored 33 goals in 13 home games in all competitions.
A hectic schedule of league, cup and European fixtures in 2023 must have taken its toll on Ten Hag's first-team regulars and Betis, who won all three of their away games in the group stage including a 2-1 victory at Roma, have the talent to take advantage if their hosts are not at their sharpest.
Key stat
There have been three or more goals in 11 of Manchester United's last 12 home matches
Probable teams
Manchester United (4-2-3-1): De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Malacia; McTominay, Fred; Sancho, Fernandes, Garnacho; Rashford
Subs: Dalot, Maguire, Weghorst, Lindelof, Casemiro, Antony, Elanga
Real Betis (4-2-3-1): Bravo; Sabaly, Pezzella, Felipe, Miranda; Carvalho, Rodriguez; Ruibal, Rodri, A Perez; Iglesias
Subs: Abner, Canales, Henrique, Joaquin, Jose, Guardado, Juanmi
Inside info
Manchester United
Penalty taker Bruno Fernandes/Marcus Rashford
Assist ace Bruno Fernandes
Set-piece aerial threat Raphael Varane
Card magnet Scott McTominay
Real Betis
Penalty taker Borja Iglesias
Assist ace Borja Iglesias
Set-piece aerial threat Borja Iglesias
Card magnet Guido Rodriguez
Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips
Today's top sports betting stories
Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport