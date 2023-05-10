Expert Europa League predictions and free football tips from Dan Childs

Where to watch

Juventus v Sevilla BT Sport 2, 8pm Thursday

Roma v Leverkusen BT Sport 3, 8pm Thursday

Best bets

Juventus

1pt 3-4 general

Leverkusen or draw double chance

2pts 4-5 bet365

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Europa League predictions

Juventus are a distant second in Serie A and bowed out of the Coppa Italia last month with a 2-1 aggregate loss to Inter, but they can maintain their last hope of winning a trophy by defeating Sevilla in the home leg of their Europa League semi-final.

A lot of effort has gone into Juve's Europa League push as it has long been recognised as a potential alternative path to Champions League qualification.

Juve's 15-point deduction in Serie A was reversed on appeal, but the case remains ongoing and there is a possibility of the penalty being reinstated at a later date.

Finishing in the top four may not be possible, so Juve are throwing everything at trying to win the Europa League for the fourth time in their history.

Their opponents, six-time winners Sevilla, are the most successful team in the competition's history. But the Andalusians are languishing 11th in La Liga and have some problems at the back with central defenders Tanguy Nianzou and Marcao absent through injury.

Juve could edge closer to the final but their Serie A rivals, Roma, may struggle to make the most of home advantage in their semi-final first leg against Leverkusen.

Jose Mourinho's side are going through a domestic slump, taking two points from four Serie A games, and they look like missing out on the top four.

Their problems could be exacerbated by Leverkusen, who are sixth in the Bundesliga.

Xabi Alonso's side are unbeaten in nine away games and they look more than capable of earning a draw or better at the Stadio Olimpico.

Follow us on Twitter