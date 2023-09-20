Europa League & Europa Conference League matchday one predictions, odds and football betting tips

Best bets

Thursday Europa League & Europa Conference League predictions

Two clubs in disarray lock horns when Ajax welcome Marseille to the Johan Cruyff Arena on Thursday but the visitors can sweep aside their off-field issues to get a result in Amsterdam.

Marseille head coach Marcelino will not be in the dugout in the Netherlands as his future at the club hangs in the balance with the club's president also on the brink of departure after clashing with fans.

But on the pitch it has been far from a disaster for Marseille, who are unbeaten in five matches in Ligue 1 and find themselves in the Champions League positions.

They were the third-best team in France last term and only missed out on a spot in the Champions League as a result of a penalty shootout defeat to Panathinaikos and they are worth backing in the draw-no-bet market.

It is fair to say Ajax's problems are more alarming after the club finished last season trophyless and third in the Eredivisie.

A catalogue of key players departed over the summer including Mohammed Kudus and Jurrien Timber, and they have picked up just one win in their last six games.

Club Brugge finished above Bayer Leverkusen and Atletico Madrid in their Champions League group last season and they can start their Europa Conference League campaign with a win over Besiktas.

Brugge dispatched a talented Osasuna outfit in the Europa Conference League playoffs and are flying high in the Belgian Pro League.

Opponents Besiktas, meanwhile, were outclassed in their most recent league outing against Trabzonspor, losing 3-0 and managing just one shot on target.

