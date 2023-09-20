Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Europa League

Europa League & Europa Conference League matchday one predictions, odds and football betting tips

Free football tips, best bets and predictions for matchday one in the Europa League & Europa Conference League on Thursday

Maurice Steijn's Ajax have struggled in the Eredivisie this season
Maurice Steijn's Ajax have struggled in the Eredivisie this seasonCredit: DeFodi Images

Best bets

Marseille draw no bet v Ajax
TNT Sports 4, 8pm
1pt Evs Boylesports

Club Brugge to beat Besiktas
TNT Sports 9, 8pm
1pt 10-11 Betfair, Paddy Power

T&C's apply18+begambleaware.org

Thursday Europa League & Europa Conference League predictions

Two clubs in disarray lock horns when Ajax welcome Marseille to the Johan Cruyff Arena on Thursday but the visitors can sweep aside their off-field issues to get a result in Amsterdam.

Marseille head coach Marcelino will not be in the dugout in the Netherlands as his future at the club hangs in the balance with the club's president also on the brink of departure after clashing with fans.

But on the pitch it has been far from a disaster for Marseille, who are unbeaten in five matches in Ligue 1 and find themselves in the Champions League positions.

They were the third-best team in France last term and only missed out on a spot in the Champions League as a result of a penalty shootout defeat to Panathinaikos and they are worth backing in the draw-no-bet market.

It is fair to say Ajax's problems are more alarming after the club finished last season trophyless and third in the Eredivisie.

A catalogue of key players departed over the summer including Mohammed Kudus and Jurrien Timber, and they have picked up just one win in their last six games.

Club Brugge finished above Bayer Leverkusen and Atletico Madrid in their Champions League group last season and they can start their Europa Conference League campaign with a win over Besiktas.

Brugge dispatched a talented Osasuna outfit in the Europa Conference League playoffs and are flying high in the Belgian Pro League.

Opponents Besiktas, meanwhile, were outclassed in their most recent league outing against Trabzonspor, losing 3-0 and managing just one shot on target.

Click for more free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.

author image
Liam FlinRacing Post Sport
Published on 20 September 2023Last updated 15:10, 20 September 2023
icon
more inEuropa League
more inEuropa League