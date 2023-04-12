Europa League and Conference League predictions: Nice can enjoy Swiss trip

Where to watch the Europa League and Europa Conference League

Juventus v Sporting

BT Sport 3, 8pm Thursday

Bayer Leverkusen v Union Saint-Gilloise

BT Sport 5, 8pm Thursday

Basel v Nice

BT Sport 7, 8pm Thursday

Best bets

Both teams to score in Juventus v Sporting

1pt 11-10 bet365

Bayer Leverkusen to win and both teams to score

1pt 23-10 Betfair, Paddy Power

Nice

2pts 11-10 Betfair

Europa League and Europa Conference League predictions

Sporting shocked Arsenal in a penalty shootout victory over the Gunners in the Europa League round of 16 and their prize is a tough quarter-final draw against Italian giants Juventus.

The Old Lady got the better of Freiburg in the previous round and are bidding to atone for a poor Champions League performance which saw them take just three points from six group-stage matches.

Sporting are underdogs once again but the performance against Arsenal demonstrated that the Portuguese club relish playing that role and they have the attacking talent to cause problems for this Juventus defence.

Both teams have found the net in five of Sporting's last six European games and the same outcome looks likely when they head to Turin to face a team who have failed to defeat Inter and Lazio in their last two outings.

Union Saint-Gilloise have been one of the surprise packages in the Europa League this season, topping their group and knocking out Union Berlin in the round of 16.

They face a tough task against a Bayer Leverkusen side who have won their last seven games in all competitions, but the Belgians are not to be underestimated and can get on the scoresheet.

Leverkusen should have the attacking talent to get the victory but they remain prone to defensive lapses so a bet on Die Werkself to win and both teams to score could pay dividends.

In the Europa Conference League, Nice look to have a solid chance of getting the better of Basel in Switzerland.

The French side have lost just one of their last 15 games, against Paris St-Germain, and can claim a first-leg lead against a Basel team who needed penalties to see off Slovan Bratislava in the previous round and are mid-table in this season’s Swiss Super League.

