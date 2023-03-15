Arsenal v Sporting predictions: Gunners to keep double dream alive
Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Arsenal v Sporting in the Europa League last-16 second leg at the Emirates Stadium on Thursday
Where to watch Arsenal v Sporting
BT Sport 2, 8pm Thursday
Best bet
Arsenal to win & both teams to score
1pt 11-5 bet365
Arsenal v Sporting odds
Arsenal 4-11
Sporting 8-1
Draw 4-1
Odds correct at time of publish
Betting offers
- Paddy Power are giving away free bets to new and existing customers and all you need is an account. Sign up here
- Sky Bet are offering new customers multiple free bets when they sign up. Click here for free bets, money-back specials and BuildABet free bets
- Betfair have lots of offers and money back offers. Sign up for a new account here
- To get free bets from Ladbrokes today, simply sign up to a new account here
- Don't have a Coral account? They have an offer for new customers here
- New William Hill customers can claim free bets and benefit from their daily offers including Scratch Of The Day by clicking here
Sporting v Arsenal team news
Arsenal
Eddie Nketiah is a few weeks away from a return and joins Mohamed Elneny on the sidelines.
Sporting
Sebastian Coates and Hidemasa Morita are suspended and ex-Arsenal man Hector Bellerin is out with a knee injury. Goalkeeper Antonio Adan has a muscle complaint but is expected to play and Manuel Ugarte is back from suspension.
Arsenal v Sporting predictions
Mikel Arteta is adamant Arsenal’s pursuit of Premier League glory will not come at the expense of the Europa League and the Spaniard’s team are expected to walk the walk against Sporting in the second leg of this last-16 tie.
Arsenal’s odds for a first domestic title in 19 years shortened at the weekend as they maintained their five-point advantage over Manchester City with a resounding 3-0 win at Fulham.
But while Arsenal supporters are excitedly ticking off the league games, Arteta and his players remain focused on their next job, which is converting a 2-2 draw from the first leg against Sporting into a Europa League quarter-final berth.
The Portuguese gave as good as they got on home soil and were left feeling hard done by as Hidemasa Morita’s own goal made sure Arsenal returned to London level in the tie.
Arteta made a handful of changes for that encounter which hindered Arsenal’s fluency and it’s likely he’ll go with a stronger side at the Emirates, where the hosts have triumphed in 16 of their last 20 matches.
Few of their recent home outings have been straightforward though, the dramatic 3-2 win over Bournemouth being a case in point, and Sporting are not as hopeless as 90-minute odds of 8-1 would suggest.
Sporting’s sought-after coach Ruben Amorim gave several of his big guns the weekend off in preparation for the second leg and they’ve travelled fairly well in Europe this season, scoring in all four away assignments.
They carry a threat in the likes of tricky forward Marcus Edwards, born 10 miles from the Emirates, and Arsenal’s inability to keep a clean sheet at home - they’ve kept six in 17 games this season - suggests Sporting can score.
However, the last six games have shown Arsenal have goals everywhere with nine different players finding the net, and they boast enough quality to maintain their double charge.
Key stat
Sporting have failed to win any of their last nine away games against English opposition
Probable teams
Arsenal (4-3-3): Turner; Tomiyasu, Saliba, Gabriel, Tiernay; Odegaard, Jorginho, Xhaka; Nelson, Jesus, Martinelli
Subs: Holding, Kiwior, White, Zinchenko, Partey, Saka, Vieira, Trossard
Sporting (3-4-3): Adan; St. Juste, Inacio, Reis; Esgaio, Ugarte, Goncalves, N. Santos; Edwards, Paulinho, Trincao
Subs: Cabral, Chermiti, Diomande, Essugo, Fatawu, Fernandes, Neto, Tanlongo
Inside info
Arsenal
Penalty taker Jorginho
Assist ace Martin Odegaard
Set-piece aerial threat Gabriel
Card magnet Granit Xhaka
Sporting
Penalty taker Pedro Goncalves
Assist ace Marcus Edwards
Set-piece aerial threat Goncalo Inacio
Card magnet Manuel Ugarte
Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips
Today's top sports betting stories
Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport