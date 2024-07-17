Thursday Europa Conference League qualifying predictions and tips: Shelbourne could struggle

When to bet

Best bet

St Joseph's draw no bet

1pt 31-20 Betfair, Paddy Power

Europa Conference League predictions

Shelbourne are setting the pace in the League of Ireland Premier Division but they made hard work of winning 2-1 at home to St Joseph's in the first leg of their Europa Conference League qualifier and are far from certain to finish the job in the return leg in Gibraltar.

A successful domestic season is on the cards for Shelbourne, who are three points clear of second-placed Derry City having played one game fewer.

But they had been hoping for a decent run in the Europa Conference League and have been left in a vulnerable position after their opening exchange with St Joseph's, who were surprisingly competitive on Irish soil.

Shelbourne prevailed thanks to a first-minute Mark Coyle goal and a 58th-minute penalty from Will Jarvis, but they were drawn into a closely fought game and manager Damien Duff appeared far from happy on the sidelines.

Duff will be well aware that a tougher test is in store on an artificial surface in Gibraltar where temperatures are forecast to be in the mid-20s throughout the game.

St Joseph's will fancy their chances and they look overpriced for a second-leg success at odds-against with the draw no bet.

Another League of Ireland v Gibraltarian side Europa Conference League tie is taking place between Derry City and FCB Magpies and the Gibraltarian side hold a 2-0 advantage before the second leg at Brandywell.

Derry would expect to play much better at home – where they have won nine of 13 league games this season – but the tie could be a close-run thing with the hosts 3-4 to advance and the Magpies 11-10 to progress.

