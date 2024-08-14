Europa League and Conference League predictions and free football tips from Dan Childs

When to bet

Kick-offs from 5pm Thursday

Best bets

Kilmarnock to qualify

1pt 5-2 bet365

Larne or draw double chance

1pt 4-6 Hills, Ladbrokes

Europa League and Conference League predictions

Kilmarnock are propping up the William Hill Scottish Premiership after back-to-back defeats but they can take a step forward in the Uefa Conference League by getting the better of Norwegian opponents Tromso in their third qualifying round second leg at the Romssa Arena.

The tie is finely balanced after last Thursday's 2-2 draw at Rugby Park, which featured a dramatic injury-time equaliser from Killie's 19-year-old substitute Bobby Wales, although the markets favour Tromso, who are 2-7 to progress.

Honours even was a fair outcome after Kilmarnock had edged the shot count 6-4 and it sets up a fascinating encounter in the far north of Norway where Tromso have become used to struggling in front of their home supporters.

Tromso have lost six of ten home matches in the Norwegian top flight and are precariously placed fourth from bottom in the standings with just a point separating them from the relegation zone.

They are the joint-lowest scorers in the division with 18 goals from 18 games and have relied greatly on striker Lasse Nordas, who has netted seven times across all competitions.

Jorgen Vik's side squeezed past Finnish side KuPS in the second qualifying round, winning both legs 1-0, but they are being pushed a bit harder by Kilmarnock and may struggle to get over the line.

Another Norway versus Scotland tie is continuing between SK Brann and St Mirren, who are tied at 1-1 after last Thursday's first leg in Paisley.

Brann are expected to make home advantage count and are 1-4 to win the second leg and 1-9 to go through.

The Bergen outfit are third in Norway and dominated their opening contest with St Mirren, winning the shot count 12-4.

However, the Buddies claimed a draw through Toyosi Olusanya's 90th-minute equaliser and will be hoping to take another step forward, having won 4-1 on aggregate against Icelandic side Valur in the previous round.

Larne are the only Northern Irish team left in the competition and they can advance to the next round by avoiding defeat at home to Kosovan champions Ballkani.

Defender Aaron Donnelly's 89th-minute goal handed Larne a 1-0 success in the first leg in Pristina, meaning a draw will be enough for them to reach the next round.

Ballkani are 23-20 favourites to respond with a victory but they lost out to Andorran team Santa Coloma in Champions League qualifying and may be set for further disappointment.

League of Ireland representatives St Patrick's Athletic have a 1-0 lead to defend in their Conference League tie with Sabah, which concludes with the second leg in Azerbaijan.

St Pat's are 6-5 to make it through while Sabah are 7-10 to progress.

Europa League advancement is on the minds of League of Ireland champions Shamrock Rovers, who are battling to overturn a 1-0 deficit when hosting Slovenian side Celje.

Rovers are 2-1 to win the second leg and 3-1 to reach the next round.

