Chelsea vs Servette prediction, betting tips and odds: Blues should rack up the goals in first leg

Where to watch Chelsea vs Servette

You can watch Chelsea vs Servette in Conference League qualifying at 8pm on Thursday, August 22, live on TNT Sports

Match prediction & best bet

Chelsea to win & over 3.5 goals

1pt 11-10 BoyleSports

Chelsea vs Servette odds

Chelsea 1-6

Servette 14-1

Draw 7-1

Odds correct at time of publishing

Chelsea vs Servette predictions

Chelsea's late-season surge under Mauricio Pochettino has earned them a place in the Conference League qualifying competition and the Blues are long odds-on for a first-leg win over Servette at Stamford Bridge.

Pochettino's parting gift may not be received particularly warmly by his successor Enzo Maresca or Chelsea's fans, who saw their side win the Champions League just over three years ago.

But Maresca certainly can't complain about a lack of squad depth as he juggles his resources for the home leg against Servette and Sunday's Premier League trip to Wolves.

Patience is in short supply at Stamford Bridge and, while Sunday's 2-0 home defeat to City was understandable, Maresca will be keen to get his first win on the board after arriving from Leicester in the summer.

The bloated Blues squad is already causing problems as Raheem Sterling's representatives released a statement shortly before the City game at the weekend.

Sterling and fellow England international Ben Chilwell are among the senior players omitted from the squad for the Servette game but Chelsea should be confident of recording a straightforward victory.

Chelsea's home form was excellent in the second half of Pochettino's only campaign and they won ten of their last 12 Premier League matches at Stamford Bridge.

The Argentinian boss signed off with five straight home victories, including a 4-3 win over Manchester United, a 6-0 rout of Everton and a 5-0 drubbing of West Ham.

Backing the Blues to win a match featuring over 3.5 goals looks a good bet given Servette's shaky start to their domestic campaign.

They won the Swiss Cup on penalties last season and finished third in the Super League, winning a spot in the Europa League qualifying competition.

A 2-1 aggregate defeat to Braga of Portugal meant they dropped into the final Conference League qualifying round and it is hard to see them keeping Chelsea quiet on their own patch.

They won their first three league matches in July but conceded in all three games against Luzern, Young Boys and Yverdon Sport.

A 3-1 defeat away to Lugano followed and Servette were torn apart in their most recent Super League fixture, losing 6-0 at home to Basel.

Five of Basel's goals came in the second half, suggesting that Servette ran out of steam after their goalless first-leg draw away to Braga in Europa League qualifying, and Chelsea's forwards should make them pay as the game goes on.

Key stat

Servette have conceded 13 goals in their first five Swiss Super League fixtures this season

Chelsea vs Servette team news

Chelsea

Raheem Sterling and Ben Chilwell will not feature and defenders Reece James and Axel Disasi will be assessed after missing the defeat to Manchester City.

Servette

Forward Dereck Kutesa scored in the Swiss Cup at the weekend but has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia. Servette have no fresh injury concerns.

Probable teams

Chelsea (4-2-3-1): Jorgensen; Gusto, Badiashile, Veiga, Cucurella; Fernandez, Lavia; Palmer, Dewsbury-Hall, Neto; Guiu

Subs: Caicedo, Jackson, Mudryk, Madueke, Nkunku, James, Chukwuemeka

Servette (4-2-3-1): Frick; Tsunemoto, Rouiller, Severin, Mazikou; Douline, Ondoua; Stevanovic, Antunes, Kutesa; Crivelli

Subs: Magnin, Cognat, Von Moos, Sawadogo, Guillemenot, Camara, Ouattara

