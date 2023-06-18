Northern Ireland v Kazakhstan predictions and odds: Hosts could be frustrated at Windsor Park

Where to watch Northern Ireland v Kazakhstan

Viaplay Sports 1, 7.45pm

Best bet

Draw

Northern Ireland v Kazakhstan team news

Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland will be without Steven Davis, Stuart Dallas, Corry Evans, Josh Magennis and Conor Washington but Craig Cathcart could feature after missing the trip to Copenhagen.

Kazakhstan

Abat Aymbetov is back in the squad after suspension.

Northern Ireland v Kazakhstan predictions

Kazakhstan have never previously qualified for a major tournament but they are making a decent fist of attempting to book their ticket to Euro 2024 and they could cause Northern Ireland problems at Windsor Park.

After a 2-1 defeat to Slovenia in their Group H opener in March, Kazakhstan stunned Denmark with a 3-2 comeback success three days later in Astana.

That shock win was followed by a routine 3-0 defeat of San Marino on Friday and Kazakhstan are in the mix for a top-two group finish and with it safe passage to next year's finals in Germany.

Northern Ireland, meanwhile, followed their win over San Marino with 1-0 defeats to Finland and Denmark and they can't afford too many more mishaps.

They have done little recently to suggest they can hurt Kazakhstan, though, and the draw looks the best bet at Windsor Park, where only two of Northern Ireland's last nine fixtures have featured more than two goals.

Key stat

Northern Ireland have won just one of their last six matches at Windsor Park.

Probable teams

Northern Ireland (3-5-2): Peacock-Farrell; Cathcart, J Evans, Brown; Bradley, McNair, S Charles, Saville, Hume; D Charles, Lavery.

Kazakhstan (3-5-2): Shatskiy, Bystrov, Alip, Marochkin; Orazov, Beysebekov, Kuat, Tagybergen, Vorogovskiy; Aymbetov, Samorodov.

