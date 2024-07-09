Get a 70-1 boosted odds free bet for Netherlands to beat England with Paddy Power's Euro 2024 semi-final betting offer

Paddy Power Euro 2024 Betting Offer: Get 70-1 on Netherlands to Qualify for the Final Against England

Paddy Power is offering a fantastic welcome promotion for new customers ahead of the Euro 2024 semi-final between the Netherlands and England. Bet on the Netherlands to qualify for the final with enhanced odds of 70-1 , providing an excellent opportunity to boost your potential returns.

Untitled Document Recommended 4/5 70/1 Netherlands to Win, Netherlands v England ENHANCED ODDS Request custom bets on Twitter with #WhatOddsPaddy CLAIM OFFER Tap for more details. 18+ T&Cs apply Detailed stats available for horse racing and football

Detailed stats available for horse racing and football Early payout if your football team goes two goals ahead Place a max £1 bet on the "To Qualify for the Next Round" market for Netherlands, Wednesday, July 10th. Winnings paid in cash at normal odds and are topped up to the enhanced price in Free Bets. Free bets are valid 7 days, only deposits with cards & Apple Pay are eligible. Excludes multiples & in-play bets. T&C's apply. Please gamble responsibly.

To qualify, simply create a Paddy Power account using the promo code YFBCXJ, make a minimum deposit of £10 via Cards or Apple Pay, and place a maximum £1 bet on the "To Qualify for the Next Round" market for the Netherlands. If the Netherlands qualifies, your bet will be paid out at the normal odds, and the extra amount will be credited in free bets, bringing your total returns up to the enhanced odds of 70/1.

This offer is available from now until the match kicks off at 20:00 UK time on Wednesday, 10th July 2024. Take advantage of this special promotion to make your Euro 2024 betting experience more exciting with Paddy Power.

How to claim your 70-1 odds boost for Netherlands to beat England at Euro 2024

In just a few easy steps you can get your hands on the 70-1 odds boost from Paddy Power for Wednesday's Netherlands vs England match.

Create an Account: Register for a Paddy Power account using the promo code YFBCXJ. Deposit Funds: Make a minimum deposit of £10 via debit card or Apple Pay. Place Your Bet: Place a maximum £1 bet on the "To Qualify for the Next Round" market for the Netherlands.

Euro 2024 semi-final betting offer: 70-1 odds boost for Netherlands to beat England with Paddy Power: terms & conditions

Eligibility:

Available to new customers only.

Residents of the UK and Republic of Ireland are eligible.

Promotion Period:

The offer is available until 20:00 UK time on Wednesday, 10th July 2024.

Qualifying Bet:

Place a max £1 bet on the "To Qualify for the Next Round" market for the Netherlands.

Cashed out, partially cashed out, and Power Price bets do not qualify.

What You Can Win:

If the bet is successful, it will be paid in cash based on the normal price on site.

The extra amount will be credited in free bets, bringing the payout up to the cumulative 70/1.

Free Bets:

Valid for 7 days after the qualifying bet settles.

Can be used on any sports market unless otherwise stated.

Bets must be placed at combined odds of 2.00 or greater.

Cannot be used on virtual sports.

Must be used separately from real cash bets.

Wagering Requirements:

There are no wagering requirements for this promotion.

Restrictions:

Deposits made with e-wallets such as PayPal, Skrill, Paysafe, and Neteller do not qualify.

The offer excludes certain bet types: Canadian, Goliath, Heinz, Lucky 15, Lucky 31, Lucky 63, Patent, Super Heinz, Trixie, and Yankee.

One welcome offer per household.

Other Terms:

Paddy Power reserves the right to exclude or limit the availability of the offer to certain customers.

The full terms and conditions of Paddypower.com apply to this offer.

Reasons to Bet with Paddy Power for Euro 2024:

Competitive Euro 2024 Odds : Paddy Power offers some of the best odds available for Euro 2024 matches, ensuring you get great value for your bets. Generous Welcome Offers : New customers can benefit from generous welcome promotions like the 70/1 enhanced odds on the Netherlands to qualify for the final, maximizing your betting potential. User-Friendly Platform : The Paddy Power platform is designed for ease of use, with a seamless interface that makes betting on Euro 2024 simple and enjoyable. Comprehensive Market Coverage : Paddy Power provides extensive betting options for Euro 2024, including match outcomes, player performances, and in-play betting. Secure and Reliable : Paddy Power prioritizes user security with advanced measures to protect your personal and financial information, offering a safe betting environment. Excellent Customer Support : Paddy Power’s responsive customer support team is available to assist with any questions or issues, ensuring a smooth betting experience.

Euro 2024 betting FAQs

What betting offers are available for Euro 2024?

Various betting offers are available for Euro 2024, including enhanced odds, free bets, risk-free bets, and promotions on specific markets or matches.

How do I find the best Euro 2024 betting offers?

You can find the best Euro 2024 betting offers by visiting bookmakers' websites, searching for offers on Google, checking sports betting forums, or following betting-related social media accounts for updates on promotions.

What types of betting offers can I expect for Euro 2024?

Betting promotions for Euro 2024 may include enhanced odds on tournament winners, top goalscorers, or specific match outcomes, as well as free bet offers and cashback promotions.

Are there any special offers for new customers during Euro 2024?

Yes, many bookmakers offer special promotions for new customers during Euro 2024, such as welcome bonuses or enhanced odds for first-time bets.

Can existing customers also benefit from Euro 2024 betting offers?

Yes, existing customers can also benefit from Euro 2024 betting offers, as bookmakers often provide promotions for both new and existing users throughout the tournament.

Click for more Euro 2024 free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.