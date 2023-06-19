Football accumulator tips for Tuesday June 20: Hungary can help deliver 5-1 four-timer

The final batch of June's Euro 2024 qualifiers take place on Tuesday evening with Belgium, Portugal and in-form Scotland all in action.

The Scots are enjoying an excellent qualifying campaign and they feature as part of Chris Rivers's fourfold from Tuesday's matches which pays out at over 5-1

Tuesday accumulator predictions

Racing Post football expert Chris Rivers has picked:

Scotland to beat Georgia

Under 2.5 goals in Serbia v Bulgaria

Hungary to win to nil v Lithuania

Slovakia to win to nil v Liechtenstein

Scotland v Georgia

Scotland made it three wins out of three in Euro 2024 qualifying with their come-from-behind victory in Norway on Saturday and should back up that success when hosting Georgia, who struggle to shut out opponents.

Bulgaria v Serbia

Serbia have lost several key attackers to injury and that should put the cap on the scoring against a Bulgaria side that's scored once in three group games in this qualification process.

Hungary v Lithuania

Five of Hungary's last six wins have been accompanied by a clean sheet and Marco Rossi's men can frank that form against Lithuania, who have lost 11 of their last 15 away fixtures without scoring.

Liechtenstein v Slovakia

Liechtenstein are on a 16-game losing run, failing to score in 15 of those defeats, and they look destined for another tough night against Slovakia. The visitors have won their last two games and have conceded one goal across their last four matches.

