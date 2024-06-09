Euro 2024 Group A predictions and best bets: Hungary have appetite to shine

When does Euro 2024 start?

Euro 2024 gets underway on Friday June 14 at 8pm when hosts Germany take on Scotland in Munich.

Euro 2024 Group A predictions & best bet

Hungary to finish in the top two

2pts 13-10 BoyleSports, Hills

Euro 2024 Group A winner odds

Germany 2-5

Switzerland 11-2

Hungary 9-1

Scotland 11-1