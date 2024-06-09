Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
14:00 LingfieldHorse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
14:00 LingfieldHorse icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Euro 2024
premium

Euro 2024 England specials predictions and best bets: Brilliant Bellingham set for glory in Germany

Best tournament specials bets, tips and predictions for England at Euro 2024, which starts with Germany vs Scotland on Friday

Jude Bellingham could shine the brightest of England's pool of young stars
Jude Bellingham could shine the brightest of England's pool of young starsCredit: Nigel French/Allstar

When does Euro 2024 start?

Euro 2024 gets underway on Friday June 14 at 8pm when hosts Germany take on Scotland in Munich.

Euro 2024 England specials best bets

Jude Bellingham to be named young player of the tournament
2pts 3-1 bet365, BoyleSports

England to win a penalty shootout
1pt 5-1 Coral, Labrokes

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Patrick MaddenSenior digital journalist

inEuro 2024

iconCopy
more inEuro 2024
more inEuro 2024