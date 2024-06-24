Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
17:30 ThirskHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
17:30 ThirskHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Euro 2024

England Euro 2024 free bet: get 50-1 boosted odds for Jude Bellingham to complete a pass vs Slovenia with Sky Bet

Get 50-1 boosted odds for Jude Bellingham to complete one or more passes: England vs Slovenia Betting Offer

sky bet free bets

New customers can get incredible odds of 50-1 at Sky Bet on Jude Bellingham to complete a pass on matchday three at Euro 2024. It doesn’t matter if he scores, England win or Bellingham doesn’t last the entire 90 minutes. If he completes just one pass in the match, you’ll land the profit.

Untitled Document
Recommended Offer
4/5
NEW CUSTOMER OFFER

50/1 - Bellingham To Make 1+ Pass, England v Slovenia

NEW CUSTOMER OFFER
  • Free Bets on every England game to use on BuildABet
CLAIM OFFER

Bellingham hit the ground running in Germany and now has his sights set on firing England into the knockout stages in style. The Real Madrid star scored in a 1-0 win over Serbia in England's opening game of the tournament, and Sky Bet have a stunning offer ahead of the Three Lions' meeting with Slovenia on Tuesday.

Jude Bellingham's form

Jude Bellingham enters this game in fine form, and he’s fancied to help drive his nation to another confidence-boosting win. The youngster netted the only goal of the game in England’s battling win over Serbia, and he’ll be asked to help drag his team into attacking positions against Slovenia in Cologne on Tuesday.

Sky Bet is offering ridiculously generous odds on this Euro 2024 special, and it’s an offer you don’t want to miss. Click any link on this page to Sky Bet and create an account before depositing funds and placing a qualifying bet to release the welcome bonus.

If Bellingham completes just one pass in the game, you’ll land a profit. That looks like a sure thing and this promotion is expected to attract a lot of attention, so make sure you are part of it.

How to claim your Euro 2024 50-1 enhanced odds on Jude Bellingham completing a pass

Click the image below to claim Sky Bet's 50-1 enhanced odds betting offer:

We'll walk you through the steps to join and grab your free bets from Sky Bet.

  1. Visit the Sky Bet website or app.
  2. Click the Sign Up button on their homepage
  3. Create your username and password
  4. Make a deposit of £10 or more using a card
  5. Place a qualifying bet to secure your bonus.
  6. Bet on Jude Bellingham completing a pass.

Jude Bellingham to complete a pass: terms & conditions

Here are the terms and conditions for this enhanced odds free bet. It's always worth reading terms and conditions for any betting offer, and you can see the full T&Cs on the sign-up page:

  • NEW CUSTOMERS ONLY. 
  • MIN/MAX STAKE £1. FREE BETS CREDITED ON TOP OF WINNINGS WITHIN 72 HOURS. 
  • FIRST SINGLE & E/W BET ONLY. 5 X £10 BET TOKENS. 
  • FREE BET STAKES NOT INCLUDED IN RETURNS. 
  • FREE BETS EXCLUDE VIRTUALS. 
  • FREE BETS ARE NON-WITHDRAWABLE. 
  • FREE BETS EXPIRE AFTER 30 DAYS. 
  • ELIGIBILITY RESTRICTIONS AND FURTHER T&CS APPLY.

Euro 2024 Betting Offers FAQs

What happens if a match I've bet on as part of a promotion is postponed or cancelled?

In the event of a postponed or cancelled match, bookmakers typically void bets related to that match, and any stakes are returned to the bettors.

Are there any deadlines or expiry dates for claiming or using Euro 2024 betting offers?

Yes, most betting offers have expiry dates or deadlines for claiming or using them, so be sure to check the terms and conditions for specific details.

How can I stay updated on the latest Euro 2024 betting offers and promotions?

You can stay updated on the latest Euro 2024 betting offers and promotions by regularly checking bookmakers' websites, subscribing to their newsletters, or following them on social media.

Where can I find more information about specific Euro 2024 betting offers?

For more information about specific Euro 2024 betting offers, visit the bookmaker's website or contact their customer support for assistance.

Click for more Euro 2024 free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.

SEO editor

Published on inEuro 2024

Last updated

iconCopy
more inEuro 2024
more inEuro 2024
Related Content
Today's Euro 2024 correct-score football predictions: Back Italy to win 2-0 vs Croatia and get 50-1 for one or more goals to be scored during the match

Today's Euro 2024 correct-score football predictions: Back Italy to win 2-0 vs Croatia and get 50-1 for one or more goals to be scored during the match

icon
Euro 2024
Today's Euro 2024 correct-score football predictions: Back Italy to win 2-0 vs Croatia and get 50-1 for one or more goals to be scored during the match
Today's Euro 2024 correct-score football predictions: Back Italy to win 2-0 vs Croatia and get 50-1 for one or more goals to be scored during the match
icon
Euro 2024
Croatia vs Italy free bets: grab 50-1 for one or more goals to be scored in tonight’s Euro 2024 Group B match with Betfair
Croatia vs Italy free bets: grab 50-1 for one or more goals to be scored in tonight’s Euro 2024 Group B match with Betfair
icon
Euro 2024
Euro 2024 betting offer: Score £40 in free bets when you bet just £10 with Sky Bet for this week
Euro 2024 betting offer: Score £40 in free bets when you bet just £10 with Sky Bet for this week
icon
Betting offers
The best Euro 2024 free bets, bonuses & boosted odds betting offers: grab nearly £200 for this weekend of the tournament + 50-1 odds for Ronaldo to have 1+ shots on target
The best Euro 2024 free bets, bonuses & boosted odds betting offers: grab nearly £200 for this weekend of the tournament + 50-1 odds for Ronaldo to have 1+ shots on target
icon
Betting offers