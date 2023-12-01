West Brom v Leicester predictions, betting odds and tips: Promotion chasers could share the spoils

Where to watch West Brom v Leicester

Best bet

Draw

West Brom v Leicester odds

West Brom 19-10

Leicester 31-20

Draw 23-10

West Brom v Leicester predictions

Championship leaders Leicester have won just one of their last four games and might have to accept a point against West Brom at the Hawthorns.

The Foxes won 13 of their first 14 league matches but they were always likely to go through at least one sticky spell over a marathon 46-game campaign.

Earlier in the season Leicester were scoring a lot of late goals but the boot was on the other foot as they conceded an injury-time leveller in the midweek 1-1 draw at Sheffield Wednesday.

There were six changes to Leicester's starting line up at Hillsborough and it would be fair to assume that many of the rested regulars will be restored to the side.

However, Foxes' manager Enzo Maresca could be without key defender Wout Faes (dead leg) and his team can expect a stern challenge from the fifth-placed Baggies, who have won five of their last six fixtures.

Albion have a doubt over creative attacker Jed Wallace (shoulder) but they can match their highflying opponents.

Key stat

Leicester have won just one of their last four fixtures

