West Brom v Leicester predictions, betting odds and tips: Promotion chasers could share the spoils
Free expert football tips, best bets and predictions for West Brom v Leicester in the Championship on Saturday
Where to watch West Brom v Leicester
Sky Sports Main Event/Football, 12.30pm Saturday
Best bet
West Brom v Leicester odds
West Brom 19-10
Leicester 31-20
Draw 23-10
Odds correct at time of publishing
West Brom v Leicester predictions
Championship leaders Leicester have won just one of their last four games and might have to accept a point against West Brom at the Hawthorns.
The Foxes won 13 of their first 14 league matches but they were always likely to go through at least one sticky spell over a marathon 46-game campaign.
Earlier in the season Leicester were scoring a lot of late goals but the boot was on the other foot as they conceded an injury-time leveller in the midweek 1-1 draw at Sheffield Wednesday.
There were six changes to Leicester's starting line up at Hillsborough and it would be fair to assume that many of the rested regulars will be restored to the side.
However, Foxes' manager Enzo Maresca could be without key defender Wout Faes (dead leg) and his team can expect a stern challenge from the fifth-placed Baggies, who have won five of their last six fixtures.
Albion have a doubt over creative attacker Jed Wallace (shoulder) but they can match their highflying opponents.
Key stat
Leicester have won just one of their last four fixtures
Published on 1 December 2023inChampionship
Last updated 15:00, 1 December 2023
