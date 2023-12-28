West Brom v Leeds predictions, betting odds and tips: Yorkshire giants can rise to another big occasion

Where to watch West Brom v Leeds

Sky Sports Football & Main Event, 8.15pm Friday

West Brom v Leeds odds

West Brom 23-10

Leeds 13-10

Draw 12-5

West Brom v Leeds team news

West Brom

Daryl Dike is in the final stages of his recovery from an ankle injury and could make the bench but Josh Maja and Matt Phillips are long-term absentees.

Leeds

Illan Meslier is suspended so Karl Darlow will deputise in goal. Jamie Shackleton and Stuart Dallas remain sidelined but Sam Byram and Junior Firpo were on the bench for Tuesday's defeat at Preston.

West Brom v Leeds predictions

Leeds have saved some of their best performances for the toughest fixtures and they can rise to the challenge once more when they take on fifth-placed West Brom at the Hawthorns.

A top-two finish remains the aim for fourth-placed Leeds, who have lost some ground recently after winning just one of their last four matches.

Daniel Farke's side were hugely frustrated by Tuesday's 2-1 loss away to Preston which left them eight points adrift of the automatic promotion places, but they had produced a scintillating performance just four days earlier when thumping second-placed Ipswich 4-0 at Elland Road.

Farke's side have beaten the Tractor Boys home and away and they were also worthy 1-0 winners at leaders Leicester in November.

Achieving greater consistency will be key to finishing in the top two, although their defeat at Deepdale had much to do with the dismissal of goalkeeper Illan Meslier early in the second half.

Meslier must serve a two-match suspension but Karl Darlow is an able deputy who has plenty of experience at this and a higher level.

Leeds have been solid enough defensively, conceding 24 goals in 24 games, and their offensive arsenal is sure to challenge the Baggies.

West Brom have held fifth place since late-November and they have been reasonably productive on home soil, taking 24 points from a possible 36.

However, they have endured a shaky December, taking only seven points, and are struggling to score goals.

Carlos Coberan's side have found the net more than once in just one of their last seven fixtures and it is fair to assume that attacking reinforcements will be towards the top of the Spaniard's January wish list.

Leeds, meanwhile, are spoilt for choice in the final third, with Crysencio Summerville, Dan James, Joel Piroe and Georginio Rutter forming a potent first-choice front four and high-quality substitutes Patrick Bamford, Wilfried Gnonto and Jaidon Anthony waiting in the wings.

The Yorkshiremen have already proved too strong for the Championship's top two this season, and they look overpriced to become only the third side this term to leave the Hawthorns with three points.

Key stat

Leeds have won ten of their last 15 matches.

Probable teams

West Brom (4-2-3-1): Palmer; Furlong, Bartley, Kipre, Townsend; Mowatt, Yokuslu; Wallace, Swift, Diangana; Thomas-Asante.

Subs: Griffiths, Ajayi, Molumby, Chalobah, Pieters, Sarmiento, Reach, Fellows, Dike.

Leeds (4-2-3-1): Darlow; Gray, Rodon, Struijk, Spence; Ampadu, Kamara; James, Piroe, Summerville; Rutter.

Subs: Klaesson, Byram, Cooper, Bamford, Anthony, Gnonto, Joseph, Gruev, Firpo.

