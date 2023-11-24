West Brom v Ipswich predictions, betting odds and tips: Tractor Boys may toil on tough road trip

Where to watch West Brom v Ipswich

Sky Sports Main Event & Football, 5.30pm Saturday

Best bet

West Brom draw no bet

1pt 10-11 Betfair , Power

West Brom v Ipswich odds

West Brom 13-8

Ipswich 17-10

Draw 5-2

Odds correct at time of publishing

West Brom v Ipswich predictions

West Brom have had a fortnight to dust themselves down from an unfortunate 2-1 loss at Southampton and they can respond with a notable home victory over second-placed Ipswich.

Albion went into the Southampton game on a three-game winning sequence but had to digest a harsh defeat despite winning the shot count 14 to ten.

However, they have played at a high level for a sustained period and are worth backing to topple the Tractor Boys.

A second successive promotion looks a realistic possibility for Ipswich, who have lost just one of 16 Championship fixtures.

Kieran McKenna's side have been a breath of fresh air with their attacking approach and are the division's top scorers with 36 goals.

But Ipswich have shown some vulnerability in recent weeks, conceding 11 goals in their last five games, and their suspect defence could let them down on one of their toughest road trips of the campaign.

Key stat

Ipswich have conceded at least two goals in each of their last five fixtures

