Championship

West Brom v Ipswich predictions, betting odds and tips: Tractor Boys may toil on tough road trip

Free football tips, best bets and analysis for West Brom v Ipswich in the Championship on Saturday

West Brom head coach Carlos Corberan
Carlos Corberan has steered West Brom to three wins in the last four gamesCredit: Adam Fradgley

Where to watch West Brom v Ipswich

Sky Sports Main Event & Football, 5.30pm Saturday

Best bet

West Brom draw no bet
1pt 10-11 Betfair, Power

West Brom v Ipswich odds

West Brom 13-8
Ipswich 17-10
Draw 5-2

Odds correct at time of publishing

T&C's apply18+begambleaware.org

West Brom v Ipswich predictions

West Brom have had a fortnight to dust themselves down from an unfortunate 2-1 loss at Southampton and they can respond with a notable home victory over second-placed Ipswich.

Albion went into the Southampton game on a three-game winning sequence but had to digest a harsh defeat despite winning the shot count 14 to ten.

However, they have played at a high level for a sustained period and are worth backing to topple the Tractor Boys.

A second successive promotion looks a realistic possibility for Ipswich, who have lost just one of 16 Championship fixtures.

Kieran McKenna's side have been a breath of fresh air with their attacking approach and are the division's top scorers with 36 goals.

But Ipswich have shown some vulnerability in recent weeks, conceding 11 goals in their last five games, and their suspect defence could let them down on one of their toughest road trips of the campaign.

Key stat

Ipswich have conceded at least two goals in each of their last five fixtures

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.

author image
Dan ChildsRacing Post Sport

Published on 24 November 2023inChampionship

Last updated 13:07, 24 November 2023

icon
