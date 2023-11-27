Watford v Norwich predictions, betting odds and tips: Rajovic can provide Hornets' sting

Where to watch Watford v Norwich

Best bet

Mileta Rajovic to be first goalscorer

1pt 5-1 BoyleSports

Watford v Norwich predictions

Watford lost a lot of attacking talent this summer when Ismaila Sarr and Joao Pedro moved from the club, but new arrival Mileta Rajovic has notched six goals in 14 appearances and could play a starring role in the televised Championship clash with Norwich at Vicarage Road.

Rajovic was playing Danish third-tier football for minnows Naestved just two years ago, but he moved to Swedish top flight side Kalmar, where he scored seven goals in 20 games, and seems to be coping well with the latest step up in class.

The powerful 24-year-old has scored three goals in his last two home appearances and looks the main threat to Norwich's suspect defence.

Norwich have won their last two matches, including Saturday's 1-0 success at home to QPR which was their first clean sheet since September.

However, the Canaries have shipped 32 league goals, the second most in the division, and may be exposed by one of the league's rising stars.

Key stat

Mileta Rajovic has scored three goals in his last two home appearances.

