Watford v Ipswich predictions, betting odds and tips: Improving Hornets can trouble the Tractor Boys

Where to watch Watford v Ipswich

Sky Sports Arena, 7.45pm Tuesday

Best bet

Watford draw no bet

Watford v Ipswich predictions

Watford are among a clutch of clubs engaged in the scramble for Championship playoff places and they can boost their chances with a victory over second-placed Ipswich at Vicarage Road.

It is to Ipswich's great credit that they travel to Hertfordshire with a 20-point advantage over the Hornets, who were a Premier League club just 18 months ago.

But the Suffolk side will be up against a resurgent Watford, who are reaping the rewards of putting some faith in head coach Valerien Ismael.

The 48-year-old was handed an improved contract in early October and his team have responded by taking 19 points from the last 11 games.

The Hornets will anticipate a really stern test from Ipswich, who extended their winning sequence to three with Saturday's excellent 2-0 victory at Middlesbrough.

However, Watford were equally impressive in their 1-1 weekend draw at home to Southampton and they could go one better against the Tractor Boys.

Key stat

Watford have lost just one of their last ten matches

