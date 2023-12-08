Sunderland v West Brom predictions, betting odds and tips: Black Cats can bounce back

Where to watch Sunderland v West Brom

Sky Sport Main Event/Football, 12.30pm Saturday

Sunderland v West Brom predictions

Sunderland's search for a new permanent manager is ongoing but they can arrest a recent dip in results by defeating West Brom at the Stadium of Light.

The Black Cats' hierarchy responded to a three-match winless run by making the ruthless decision to call time on Tony Mowbray's largely successful 15-month spell as head coach.

Mike Dodds has stepped into Mowbray's shoes on an interim basis and seems certain to hand a recall to midfielder Jobe Bellingham, who was dropped to the bench for last Saturday's 1-1 draw at Millwall.

Dodds has inherited a talented group and can get them back to winning ways against Albion, who have had longstanding issues with their away form.

Albion have taken just 19 points from their last 19 away fixtures and their chances on Wearside are reduced by a the absences of key duo Matt Phillips (hamstring) and Okay Yokuslu (suspension).

Key stat

West Brom have won just five of their last 19 Championship away games

